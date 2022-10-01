Indigenous Media Organization Seeks Operations Director

Details

Application Submission Deadline: October 1, 2022

Start Date: December 1, 2022

Title:

Operations Director

Type:

Contract (one-year, renewable with option for benefits)

Job Summary:

Red Media seeks an Operations Director to join our growing team of Indigenous media experts. Red Media is a new press and media project that centers Indigenous intelligence in all its forms. We produce content according to Indigenous intellectual traditions, not those imposed upon us by settler culture. We believe in Indigenous abundance and aim to cultivate a generation of Indigenous voices by providing them a platform they may not otherwise have.

The Operations Director will oversee the day-to-day operations of Red Media. They will be in charge of the organization’s legal and policy compliance, fiscal management, data management, strategic planning, and all aspects of human resources. Because Red Media is a new organization, the Operations Director will be indispensable to helping us conceptualize, build, and normalize the organization’s financial and operational capacity.

The Operations Director will collaborate directly and regularly with the Marketing Director and the Program Director, as well as the Editorial Collective, to implement Red Media’s mission. All Directors report to, and collaborate with, the Advisory Board.

This is a remote, full-time position that requires occasional travel.

Core Responsibilities:

Directs and implements all human resources responsibilities, including recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and training employees; administers employee benefits, payroll and compliance Directs the organization’s financial affairs; coordinates with bookkeeper to ensure accurate accounts receivable, accounts payable, and expense management; maintains accurate budgets; manages all sources of income (online, grants, donations, etc.) Ensures timely compliance with all local, state, and federal laws and policies, including insurance, taxation, and employee rights Assists the Editorial Collective with technical aspects of manuscript acquisition and contracts Performs data, evaluation, and record keeping for organization Assists with strategic planning and other aspects of mission fulfillment like grant writing, event planning, programming, and marketing when needed/when available Promotes a positive and collaborative work environment

Core Activities:

Communicates regularly and transparently with other directors and advisory board members to carry out core responsibilities Operates in a spirit of solidarity to help when needed/when available with other key activities and responsibilities of the organization Prioritizes scheduled and ad hoc online meetings Evaluates errors and gaps in how we currently operate; recommends and implements corrections

Required Qualifications:

Proven experience working with Indigenous communities Expertise about Indigenous culture, art, history, politics, and/or current events Accounting and fiscal management expertise Human resources expertise Familiarity with directing/managing a 501(c)3 organization Self-directed, independent, and proactive; able to complete tasks with minimal supervision Capable of working productively and efficiently in a remote work environment Attention to detail; organized with problem-solving skills Excellent written and verbal communication skills Excellent time management skills and ability to prioritize work to meet deadlines Values and enjoys a collaborative work environment Proficient in Microsoft 365, Google, and Telegram Committed to Red Media’s vision and mission Can hit the ground running and get us to full operational capacity in a timely manner

Preferred Qualifications:

Interest in media (as a creator, producer, manager, etc.) Experience with publishing Experience with data and evaluation methods Experience with managing fiscal sponsorships Familiarity with online funding (PayPal, GoFundMe, Patreon, etc.)

Benefits:

Flexible/self-determined hours Independence Supportive and collaborative work environment Chance to help build and lead a new organization Financial assistance with work-related technology and equipment Interesting and dynamic work

Salary:

$50,000 annual

Required Documents:

Letter of Interest Please explain why you want to work for an organization like Red Media Please explain how you will apply your skills and past experience to this job Please explain any areas of growth you hope to explore in this job Curriculum Vitae or Resumé Statement of connection with Indigenous communities (can include experience and expertise, as well as citizenship or affiliation) Names and contact information for two references Please send all documents as one PDF file to [email protected] with the subject line “APPLICATION FOR OPERATIONS DIRECTOR” Only full applications will be considered Applications will not be accepted after the deadline

Additional Information:

To learn more about Red Media, check out any of these links: