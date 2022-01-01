Indian Country Media, LLC: Multimedia Sales-Person Opportunity

Details

The Company: Indian Country Media publishes Native News Online and Tribal Business News, both national digital publications reporting on happenings within Indian Country. Native News online is a decade old digital publication reporting on current events and issues within Indian country. Indian Country Media purchased Native News Online in January of 2020. Tribal Business News, is a digital publication launched in 2021 reporting on economic development within Indian Country. Both publications are experiencing significant growth as interest in the activities within the 9.2 million member Native American community grows.

The Position: The Multimedia Sales-Person will conduct inside sales of digital advertising and marketing programs to clients who are seeking to get their message out to those living in, and working with, Indian Country. This person will work from home and be responsible for developing clients across the country and tailoring advertising and marketing packages that meet the needs and limitations of the client. Sales will be conducted through email, telephonic, and zoom conversations, and periodically through face to face, meetings, with potential clients. This individual must be comfortable cold calling (expectations of 20 to 30 calls a day) and will be responsible for generating targets, prospecting clients, and closing sales of advertising and marketing programs based upon the client’s needs and Indian Country Media’s product space. Communication between the individual and the other members of the sales team, and Company employees, will be via Zoom meetings on a weekly basis with occasional visits to on site meetings.

Qualifications: The successful candidate will be driven to succeed, extremely detail oriented and have a high level of self-discipline. They will have exceptional presentation and communication skills both verbally and written. Ability to organize, plan and report effectively are must haves and strong closing skills are essential. Candidates must be comfortable using sales processes and will use the Company’s CRM system to track contacts through the sales cycle and post-sale follow-up. Product understanding will be provided through internal training. A dependable internet connection is a must and familiarity with digital sales and marketing and social media is a plus. Prior experience is preferred but not required. An interest and understanding and cultural awareness of life within Indian Country is a huge plus.

Compensation: Compensation for this position is a negotiated base salary with an uncapped commission program on top of the base salary. The company provides health care and retirement benefits as well as vacation paid time.

Interested Parties: Interested parties should submit a cover letter and their resume to:

[email protected]

Submissions will be held in complete confidence.