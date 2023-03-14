Human Resources Director

Details

First Peoples Fund

Location: Rapid City, SD

Salary: $70,000 per year minimum + comprehensive benefits package

POSITION SUMMARY -

Reporting to the Vice President of Operations & Finance, the Human Resources Director will work as part of the operations team overseeing the overall Human Resource needs of our evolving and growing hybrid organization. The Human Resources Director will accomplish the Human Resource Department’s strategic objectives by planning, organizing, and supervising all functions required to operate and maintain departmental activities and services. Ensures recruitment and employment; compensation and benefits; automated and manual record-keeping systems; management and employee training; employee relations; policy formulation and implementation; and performance development and evaluation programs are maintained per established laws, regulations, policies, and procedures. Maintains confidentiality of all privileged information.

The ideal candidate will help lead with passion and commitment to Collective Spirit, display excellent communication skills and maturity in handling confidential situations, and foster a workplace culture where employees thrive.

EDUCATION, KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, ABILITIES, and PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree (Master’s preferred) and at least 6-8 years of experience in organizational administration, at least seven years of experience in a similar position: preferably for a nonprofit and/or Native organization.

Broad knowledge of tribal communities and cultures across the US.

An understanding and awareness of the Native arts and culture field.

Ability to identify and implement a long-term vision.

Leadership to handle complex situations and multiple responsibilities simultaneously mixing long-term projects with the urgency of immediate demands.

To review the full position description or to apply, please upload a cover letter + resume as one PDF document using this URL: https://firstpeoplesfund.applytojob.com/apply/qn0ebrZW28/Human-Resources-Director

First Peoples Fund: Website