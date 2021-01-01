HIRING: Staff Reporter for Native News Online

- Details
Indian Country Media, the parent company of Native News Online and Tribal Business News, has an immediate opening for a full-time general assignment reporter. We’re looking for a highly motivated, curious journalist to join our virtual newsroom to cover a range of news affecting Indian Country. This new position would handle general assignment duties for Native News Online, helping to break important stories and tracking down news that matters to our readers.
Native News Online is a 10-year-old independent news website covering a range of important social, cultural and economic stories aimed at changing the narrative about Indian Country with fair and accurate reporting. Our newsroom applies old-school journalism techniques to the digital era. We value conducting research, asking strong questions, working with editors to hone story angles and performing rigorous fact-checking before stories are published.
For the open position, we prefer American Indian or Alaska Native candidates with a journalism degree or 1-2 years of journalism experience, an eye for compelling stories and attention to deadlines. We will provide training and mentoring in journalism and offer competitive pay, benefits and a flexible work environment.
Please send your resume and sample clips to [email protected].
Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News.
We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.