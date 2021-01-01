HIRING: Managing Editor of Native News Online

- Details
The managing editor works with the editor and publisher to develop and manage the editorial function at Native News Online. This is a full-time position as an employee of Indian Country Media, LLC.
Required Skills:
- A team player with a servant leadership attitude
- Experienced editor and clean writer, accustomed to telling high-impact stories
- Strong eye for detail, copy editing, and sense of narrative flow
- Quick turnaround capabilities for breaking news, web stories
- Skilled in social media with track record of using social tools to enhance readership
- Good verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills
- Understanding of journalism standards and ethics
- Knowledge of Native American history, tribal sovereignty, contemporary issues
- Attention to detail with the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously
- Able to leverage technology tools for editorial management
- Be a student of the craft of journalism
Responsibilities:
- Overall quality and relevance of news presented by Native News Online
- Work with editor and writers to develop story assignments, angles
- Manage the flow of copy from writers to ensure deadlines are met
- Copy edit all stories for review by editor or associate editor
- Work with production team to post stories on Native News Online platforms
- Plan and execute editorial projects from concept to completion
- Identify and develop staff and freelance writers
- Communicate deadlines and provide constant feedback to editorial team
- Communicate the editorial vision of Native News Online internally and externally
- Represent Native News Online in Indian Country and the overall community
- Foster an environment of continuous improvement and learning
- Develop and teach best reporting practices
- Identify emerging topics and strategies to cover them
- Budget and allocate necessary resources to deliver quality news
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree required, preferably in journalism or related area of study.
- Minimum of 5 years experience, preferably in publishing, marketing/communications, journalism or media industry
Compensation:
- Competitive base salary
- Health-insurance
- Retirement plan with matching contribution
To apply for the position, please send a letter or email expressing your interest and qualifications to [email protected] or [email protected]. Preference will be given to qualified Native American candidates.
