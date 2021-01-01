GVSU Position Title: Annis Water Resources Institute (AWRI) Fleet Captain

Michigan-based Grand Valley State University is hiring a fleet captain for its Robert B. Annis Water Resources Institute, which is located at the school's Muskegon/Lakeshore campus.

Summary: The AWRI fleet captain oversees the effective, safe, and efficient maintenance and operation of all vessels and vehicles operated by AWRI. Fleet captain also coordinates the efforts of AWRI captains, deckhands, engineers, and electricians to ensure that all vessel activities are conducted in a safe and cost-effective manner.

For more information about this position and how to apply, view or download this PDF file.