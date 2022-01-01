Grand Valley State University - Grants and Contracts Specialist Job Opening

Summary: GVSU’s Office of Sponsored Programs seeks a dynamic, service-oriented professional to join our team of seasoned administrators in the service of a vibrant and growing portfolio of research, programming, and creative activities. We’re looking for an entrepreneurial individual who enjoys working with a diversity of people to coordinate the grant application and pre-award sponsored-programs process including identifying funding sources, interpreting funding announcements, and preparing the grant application, including developing the budget, budget justifications and other administrative documentation. This is a position that requires accuracy and attention to detail.

Essential Functions:

Supports and facilitates pre- and post-award (non-financial) sponsored activities throughout the project life cycle—from funding identification to close-out.

Acts as the university’s liaison between principal investigators and administrative support, other university administrators, the OSP, and all

Assists faculty and staff with proposal development including detailed budgeting in compliance with university policies and federal cost principles, internal approval routing, and proposal submission sponsor portals, and other submission platforms and formats, including paper

Confers with principal investigators and administrative staff at external-partner universities, agencies, and institutions to secure documentation and approvals for collaborative proposals (e.g., subaward proposals, letters of support and commitment, ).

Applies knowledge of relevant university policies and procedures, OMB 2 CFR 200 (the Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards), and other federal and state regulations to interpret funding opportunity announcements; navigate sponsor guidance and policies; support development of sound, compliant proposals; and assess and negotiate sponsored awards and

Exercises objective, independent judgment in interpreting regulations and contract language, and in making

Delivers outstanding service and builds and maintains strong interpersonal business

Reviews, revises, and facilitates execution of sponsored awards, including incoming and outgoing subawards, and incremental award continuations and progress

Reviews, revises, and facilitates execution of administrative updates such as no-cost extension requests, just-in-time documentation, pre-award cost prior approvals, final invention statement reports, relinquishing statements,

Develops and delivers training content to faculty and staff (written content and tools, in-person presentations and workshops, recorded video sessions, facilitation of external video content, one-on- one consultations, )

Manages or assists with special projects, as

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree

At least 2 years of related work

Ability to analyze and interpret federal and non-federal

Experience and proficiency in a computerized environment using Microsoft Office products, Adobe, and electronic grant and/or research administration systems.

Experience with gov, NSF Fastlane, EGrams, and other electronic research administration/grants systems.

Experience in program and/or project

Strong writing and analytical skills, including the ability to adapt communication styles for different

Ability to solve problems, tolerate ambiguity, handle multiple priorities, and deliver high-quality work product in a deadline-driven environment.

Strong attention to detail, organizational skills, and accuracy.

Preferred Qualifications:

Master’s degree.

Experience in grants or research administration in a university setting, private research institution, hospital system, or government agency.

Experience with all types of sponsored programs award mechanisms, including grants, contracts, subcontracts, cooperative

Professional training and/or certification in research administration and/or grants management (e.g., Certified Research Administrator [CRA], Certified Pre-Award Research Administrator [CPRA], Management Concepts Grants Management Certificate, ).

Experience with gov, NSF Fastlane, EGrams, and other electronic research administration (eRA) systems strongly preferred.

Understanding of research compliance (human and animal subjects, COI, Export Controls, ).

Demonstrated experience in business training (developing, presenting, teaching, and leading training sessions in a business environment).

Experience with website maintenance.

Salary: $54,000 - $61,000, commensurate with experience

Benefits: The university offers an excellent comprehensive package that includes health/vision/dental plans, life insurance, retirement, sick/leave disability, tuition waiver, adoption resources, wellness coaching, and free access to campus fitness facilities. Family and child care options on and off -campus are also available. For a detailed description of benefits, please visit Benefits and Wellness - Grand Valley State University (gvsu.edu).

Working Conditions: Normal office environment. Some travel may be required.

Department/Division: Center for Scholarly and Creative Excellence, Office of Sponsored Programs

Campus: Allendale

Application Deadline: Consideration of applications will begin immediately and the posting may be closed at any time at the discretion of the University.

Job Type: 12 Months, Full-time, Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm

How To Apply: Apply online at jobs.gvsu.edu and select "Apply now". Please include a cover letter and resume. The online application will allow you to attach these documents electronically. On the application, you will be required to provide names, phone numbers, and e-mail address for three professional references. Applicants selected for interviews will be required to submit official transcripts prior to the interview. If you need assistance, call Human Resources at 616-331-2215.

