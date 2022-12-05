Grand Valley State University - Assistant Professor, Environmental and Sustainability Studies

The Brooks College of Interdisciplinary Studies seeks an interdisciplinary teacher-scholar to join our faculty beginning in the 2023-24 Academic Year. This tenure track position will support two or more of the academic programs of the Brooks College, with particular emphasis on the growing program in Environmental and Sustainability Studies.

Successful candidates will have teaching and scholarly expertise that spans needs/priorities in multiple programs and/or units, increase curricular coverage of areas related to diversity and inclusion, and contribute to college and university goals with respect to access, equity, and an inclusive campus climate. All candidates will be asked to address diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in teaching, scholarship, and service as part of their application; the search committee will follow up with related questions as part of the interview process.

Required Qualifications and Education:

A completed terminal degree in a relevant humanities, interdisciplinary, science, or social science field by August 2023.

Knowledge of interdisciplinary research methods.

Broad knowledge of environmental and sustainability studies.

Demonstrated commitment to teaching excellence at the undergraduate level.

Demonstrated commitment to diversity and inclusion in teaching, scholarship, and/or service as evidenced by past experience in one or more of those areas.

Evidence of an active research or creative agenda.

Experience working with and understanding of underrepresented and diverse populations, including non-traditional learners.

Commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration with colleagues from outside one’s primary field of expertise/training.

Interest in teaching in online, hybrid, and face-to-face environments.

Clear description of how inclusion, equity, social justice, and diversity issues have been or will be brought into courses.

Commitment to teaching general education courses as well as teaching in one’s area(s) of expertise, and at all levels from introductory to capstone courses.

Submission of all required application materials by December 5, 2022.

Preferred Qualifications and Education:

Teaching experience in interdisciplinary research methods.

Teaching experience with collaborative, community-based learning pedagogy.

Knowledge of energy and climate change studies.

Broad knowledge in Latino/a/x studies.

Experience collaborating with diverse colleagues drawn from different disciplinary backgrounds and/or fields.

Evidence of collaborative skills to develop innovative curriculum and promote student engagement.

Evidence of scholarly activity, including the ability to maintain a strong record of research activity in the context of primarily teaching-oriented undergraduate programs.

Interest in supporting Brooks College’s growing academic programs by assisting with student recruitment and retention.

Responsibilities – Essential Functions:

Tenure-line faculty in Brooks College are typically hired on 9-month contracts and teach 18 credits/year, divided as three classes in Fall and three classes in Winter semesters.

Tenure-line faculty at Grand Valley State University are expected to maintain a commitment to continual improvement with respect to teaching effectiveness, active scholarly/creative activity, and ongoing service to their unit(s), college, university, the profession, and larger community.

Salary/Benefits: The salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. The university offers an excellent comprehensive package that includes health/vision/dental plans, life insurance, retirement, sick/leave disability, tuition waiver, adoption resources, wellness coaching, and free access to campus fitness facilities. For a detailed description of benefits, please visit Benefits and Wellness - Grand Valley State University (gvsu.edu).

Department/Division: Brooks College of Interdisciplinary Studies. Unit(s) of appointment to be determined.

Campus/University: Grand Valley University (GVSU) is a public comprehensive institution located in West Michigan with campuses in Allendale, downtown Grand Rapids, and Holland, plus centers in Detroit, Muskegon and Traverse City. The university attracts more than 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students with high quality programs and state-of-the-art facilities, and has been nationally recognized for innovativeness and its contribution to students’ social mobility. The greater Grand Rapids metropolitan area has a population of around one million people, is affordable, and offers rich cultural amenities. Grand Valley is located within easy driving distance of Chicago, Detroit, Lake Michigan beaches, and many other superb summer and winter recreational venues. Information can be found at Community Resources - Human Resources - Grand Valley State University (gvsu.edu). Grand Valley is highly rated for safety, sustainability, and veteran and LGBTQ friendliness, and is committed to supporting employees and their families in work-life balance. The university seeks to create an inclusive and diverse environment for faculty and students while promoting enrichment of society through excellent teaching, active scholarship, and service. More information can be found at Grand Valley State University (gvsu.edu).

How To Apply: Apply online at jobs.gvsu.edu and select "Apply now." Please include:

Cover letter

Vita

Brief statement of teaching philosophy

Statement of demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in teaching, scholarship and/or service.

Supporting documents can be attached in the online application system.

The application will also require names, phone numbers, and e-mail address for three professional references. Letters of reference should only be provided if requested by the search committee.

Finalists will additionally be asked to provide a writing sample.

Applicants selected for interviews will be required to submit official transcripts prior to the interview. If you need assistance, call Human Resources at 616-331-2215 or email Noreen Savage <[email protected]> in the Brooks College Dean’s Office.

Application Deadline: December 5, 2022

Grand Valley State University is guided by values for inclusiveness and community which are integral to our mission to educate students to shape their lives, their professions, and their societies, and to enrich the community through excellent teaching, active scholarship, and public service. The University is an affirmative action, equal opportunity institution. It encourages diversity and provides equal opportunity in education, employment, all of its programs, and the use of its facilities. Members of the University community, including candidates for employment or admissions, and visitors or guests have the right to be free from acts of harassment and discrimination, including sexual misconduct, which are prohibited if they discriminate or harass on the basis of age, color, disability, familial status, height, marital status, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sex/gender (including gender identity and expression), sexual orientation, veteran or active duty military status or weight. The University will provide reasonable accommodations to qualified individuals with disabilities. See www.gvsu.edu/affirmative.

