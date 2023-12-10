Grand Rapids Ballet Executive Director Position

Details

Executive Director

Position Description

The Organization

The Grand Rapids Ballet (GRB), established in 1972, is a nonprofit 501(c)3 that is the only classically based professional ballet company in the state of Michigan. Its core mission, "To Lift the Human Spirit through the Art of Dance”, is realized through an extensive array of vibrant performances, active community involvement, and comprehensive dance education. The GRB Company, under the artistic direction of James Sofranko, comprises twenty professional dancers, along with an apprentice and trainee program. They present five major programs annually, including two large-scale ballets accompanied by live music from the Grand Rapids Symphony at DeVos Performance Hall, three repertoire programs, touring performances, Junior Company shows, and numerous community initiatives. The Grand Rapids Ballet School, catering to a diverse range of over 300 students annually, offers dance education for various ages and skill levels. GRB's commitment to community engagement extends to a Summer Dance Festival, educational dance programs for students in Grand Rapids Public Schools, activities in local community centers, and tailored dance classes for individuals with Parkinson's disease.

Grand Rapids Ballet has a commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at all levels of the organization. The following statement has been adopted by the Board of Directors: Grand Rapids Ballet’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee, comprised of members from the Grand Rapids Ballet Board of Directors, Artistic Director, Executive Director, School Director, dancers, and staff members, is dedicated to expanding the experience of world-class dance and artistic excellence. Our DEI Committee is committed to examining our efforts, seeking out all voices in our community, and creating actions to be a more inclusive, diverse, equitable, and accessible cultural organization.

Position Summary

The Executive Director, serving as a co-leader with the Artistic Director and reporting to the Board of Directors, oversees the Ballet's administrative and financial aspects on a daily basis. This role involves steering the organization's branding, marketing strategies, external relationships, fundraising efforts, and advancing initiatives in each of these domains. The Executive Director is responsible for balancing artistic excellence with optimal business practices, employing a management style that emphasizes consensus-building, and demonstrating strong capabilities in strategic decision-making and forward-thinking.

The Executive Director skillfully navigates the varied requirements of a broad range of stakeholders, including the Artistic Director, Board members, volunteers, community leaders, and administrative staff. In this role, the Executive Director tackles intricate challenges where numerous factors hold differing levels of significance to each stakeholder group.

Roles and Responsibilities

Working in unison with the Artistic Director, the Executive Director ensures the company's continued fiscal responsibility, supporting the artistic vision to preserve top-tier programming. This includes overseeing financial management to implement strategic plans, playing a key role in fundraising, and supervising the marketing and public relations departments. Responsibilities encompass community relations, fundraising, marketing (including season subscriptions), public relations, and communication, along with long-term planning, and operational, financial, and administrative management. The Executive Director is instrumental in building relationships to secure financial support both locally and nationally, and in forging collaborative initiatives with various entities, both for-profit and nonprofit. In partnership with the Artistic Director, the Executive Director leads the creation and communication of strategic vision to stakeholders, fostering optimal performance from board members and staff. They are also responsible for infusing the organization's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategies across the Board, staff, and community relations.

Administration

The Executive Director is responsible for overseeing and guiding all functions of the administrative staff, except for those tasks that fall under the purview of the Artistic Director.

Collaborates closely with the Artistic Director and administrators of the Grand Rapids Ballet School, focusing on budgeting and addressing various fiscal and administrative matters that affect these departments.

Offers leadership, guidance, and support to the staff, upholding effective management practices. Addresses personnel issues and cultivates positive working relationships among the Board, staff, artistic leadership, and dancers.

Promotes teamwork and collaboration, consistently attends ballet performances, and participates in development and cultivation events.

The Executive Director is tasked with the prudent management of all the organization's resources, ensuring they are allocated and distributed to achieve an optimal balance between artistic excellence, institutional integrity, and financial stability.

Fund Development and Strategic Partnerships

Exercises overall managerial responsibilities for achieving the fundraising and financial goals of the organization; including fostering a culture of philanthropy among all constituencies.

Assists in direct cultivation and solicitation of existing donors and volunteers. ● Works closely with the Development Committee of the Board and serves as a strong voice for strategic and fundraising leadership.

Works to create a diverse funding base for GRB, including foundations, major donors and individuals, corporations, public funding and earned revenue. ● Supervises staff Development Team.

Functions as chief strategist and champion for development plans.

Financial Management

Provides executive level financial oversight for the organization. ● Exercises leadership in achieving financial goals.

Works closely with the Artistic Director and the Finance Committee to produce an annual budget which incorporates the impact of programming decisions and other organizational goals.

Oversees Finance Department/Financial mechanics of monthly reporting including current financial results, budget variance and performance forecasting, accurate cash flow projections and balance sheet.

Marketing and Public Relations

Promotes the Ballet locally, regionally and nationally through well conceived marketing and public relations strategies.

Provides guidance and support to the Artistic Director and the Marketing Department in the areas of marketing, advertising, and promotion for performances, dancers, and season, while enhancing the community's awareness of the Ballet.

Assists in the development of programs to increase attendance through promotion of season subscriptions and ticket sales.

The Executive Director, along with the Artistic Director, serves as spokesperson for the Ballet.

Board Governance and Community Relations

Build constructive and supportive relationships with board members, government officials, and community leaders.

Fosters an atmosphere that supports creative governance and facilitates effective meetings.

Works with Board leadership on Board recruitment and Board development opportunities.

Assists the Artistic Director in advancing the organization’s visibility and relationship to the donor community, business and community groups, other arts groups, and other appropriate constituent parties.

This role may require public speaking and interaction with the media.

Human Resources

The Executive Director is tasked with developing and implementing all human resource policies, including overseeing human resource activities related to the artistic and production staff.

Promote and facilitate staff professional development opportunities. ● Maintain and contribute to a culture of teamwork, both through advocating for inter-team collaboration and personal involvement as organizational needs arise.

Facility Management

Working with the Facilities Manager, the Executive Director oversees the efficient and cost-effective operation and maintenance of the GRB's facilities, encompassing office spaces, rehearsal areas, the school, theatre, and other production environments.

Other

The ED oversees performances outside of the main two established venues, and builds touring relationships outside of the immediate Grand Rapids area.

The above list of duties and responsibilities is not exhaustive. Rather, it is intended only to describe the general nature of the job. The Grand Rapids Ballet is a team, requiring teamwork from all employees to serve and perfect all facets of the organization.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will exhibit strong leadership, communication, and organizational abilities. A love of the arts is essential. More specifically:

Leadership – Motivate and guide others to ensure performance in accordance with clear expectations and goals. Ability to be flexible and adjust to the situation at hand.

Fiscal Management – Skilled at financial budgeting and planning, use financial resources to the best interest of the company.

Project Management – Effectively plan, organize, delegate, staff, direct work tasks.

Management – Achieve desired outcomes by organizing individuals and setting goals and priorities to deliver results.

Interpersonal – Develop and maintain relationships, support a healthy organizational culture, and adapt to relational situations appropriately. A sense of humor is welcome.

Forward thinking – Motivated by the potential for Grand Rapids Ballet to be a high-profile arts organization in the state, seizing opportunities for healthy and productive growth with a “can-do” attitude.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent, specializing in Business, Management, or Finance preferred.

Preference for five to seven years of experience in Management, ideally in a nonprofit, arts or culture organization.

Fundraising experience including working with major donors and foundations, forming community partnerships, seeking and developing partnerships locally, regionally, and statewide.

Compensation and Benefits

The anticipated salary range for this position is $100,000 to $130,000 annually. The salary of the candidate selected for this role will be set based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, experience, education, and qualifications.

GRB provides a competitive and equitable compensation package with benefits that include unlimited paid time off policy and holidays; the option to work remotely one day per week; 100% GRB-paid health insurance; and a self-contributed 401K.

Applications and Inquiries

A candidate brief with additional detail about the role and the Grand Rapids Ballet can be read by clicking here.

Please enjoy a short video about the Grand Rapids Ballet by navigating to About GRB.

Submit a cover letter and resume to the email address

[email protected] by January 8, 2024

For questions or general inquiries about this job opportunity, please email [email protected].

EEO Statement:

Grand Rapids Ballet is an Equal Opportunity Employer dedicated to celebrating diversity and intentionally creating a culture of inclusion. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion or belief, national, social, or ethnic origin, sex, gender identity and/or expression, age, physical, mental, or sensory disability, sexual orientation, marital, civil union, or domestic partnership status, past or present military service, citizenship status, family medical history or genetic information, family or parental status, or any other status protected under federal, state, or local law.