Executive Director

Details

Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts (COLT)

Executive Director Position Description

Location: Portland, OR

Status: Full-time, Exempt

Salary Range: $120,000 to $130,000

Position Title: Executive Director

Reports to: Board of Directors

Benefits: COLT provides a competitive benefits package, including 100% employer-paid health, vision, and dental coverage for employees, including an option with an HSA, a 403(b) retirement plan with an employer contribution, generous paid time-off, half-day Fridays in the summer months, an annual bicycle/alternative transportation stipend, and a professional development allowance.

Position Summary

The https://oregonlandtrusts.org (COLT) seeks an Executive Director (ED) to lead a diverse coalition of conservation organizations across Oregon. The COLT ED is dedicated to advocating for our natural world through statewide policy development and uniting land trusts in Oregon to raise a collective voice for our lands and waters. The ED leads COLT with a dynamic vision for the future of land conservation, stewardship, community engagement, and Indigenous land justice in Oregon. COLT's ED is a strategic coalition builder who excels in fundraising, building strong relationships, and advocating for land conservation. The ED will shape the organization's strategic direction in collaboration with the staff, board, membership, and key partners to ensure COLT's continued financial and programmatic success and the Oregon land trust community's effectiveness and sustainability.

About COLT

The Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts (COLT) represents a tightly knit network of 30 conservation organizations. COLT's mission is to serve and strengthen the land trust community in Oregon by helping our members do what they do best— protect wildlife and wild places, defend working farms and forests, provide recreation and parks, champion clean water for all, drive climate solutions, and advance land justice. COLT's work is guided by a strategic plan that aims to 1) Advocate on behalf of land trusts, 2) Support a thriving land trust community in Oregon, and 3) Strengthen our coalition in an effort to respond to our growing social and environmental challenges. We are also collaboratively leading the Oregon Land Justice Project to expand Indigenous access, ownership, and stewardship of land. https://www.oregonlandjustice.org.

About Our Culture and Team

COLT is committed to building a diverse and welcoming organization by supporting the growth, well-being, and inclusion of all staff. COLT’s goal is to nurture an inclusive, equitable, and justice-oriented organizational culture and statewide coalition. Connecting with people is at the heart of our work, and all positions spend time in the field learning from partners and members.

We are a collaborative and flexible team that makes space for different learning styles, values diversity and supports ongoing team-building. COLT values a healthy work-life balance and is committed to supporting employee well-being.

We believe that a diverse staff of qualified, highly skilled, and creative individuals is necessary to achieve the vision and mission of the organization. We also understand that many of these individuals have been historically denied opportunities. Coalition of Oregon Land Trust is actively working to change this model and encourages anyone with an interest in the position to apply.

To excel in this role, the Executive Director brings:

Statewide Land Trust Leadership:

Passion for leading the land trust sector within the state, driving policy advocacy, securing state-level funding, and promoting best practices in land conservation and stewardship.

Community Building: Skilled in building coalitions and fostering strong relationships with diverse stakeholders, Indigenous communities, public and private community partners, and policymakers.

Leadership in Nonprofit: Experience leading coalitions or collaborations to achieve their shared vision through effective strategy, governance, communication, operational management, and trust-based leadership.

Team Leadership: Demonstrated ability in guiding a diverse team with a leadership style that values mutual support and accountability, integrating staff feedback into organizational decision-making processes.

Fundraising Excellence: Proven track record in developing and implementing a fundraising strategy from diverse sources, including major gifts, grants, and government funding.

Strategic Vision and Execution: Experience leading and/or implementing strategic plans at the organization level and for a broader coalition.

Commitment to Equity: Experience leading and/or implementing equitable and inclusive policies, practices, and change across all facets of the organization, as well as a deep commitment to advancing land justice through Indigenous land access, land return, and Tribal sovereignty.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Coalition and Land Trust Leadership (30%): Serve as a leading authority, content expert, and advocate for land trust initiatives guiding the coalition’s strategic direction. The ED plays a pivotal role in building and maintaining coalition member relationships ensuring effective coordination within the coalition, and advancing land justice in Oregon.

• Serves as spokesperson for the coalition; participates in public events, and community conversations, including serving on committees and task forces that amplify Oregon's land trust community.

• Advocate for land trust interests and funding streams at the local, state, and national levels, shaping policies that support conservation goals.

• Working closely with COLT’s Board to lead the development and implementation of long-term strategic plans that align with COLT’s mission.

• Provide mentorship, support, and engagement to land trust EDs and boards.

• Set the strategic direction for membership activities, including planning the annual meetings and ensuring effective engagement with members.

• Support the organizational and membership culture of deep commitment to understanding and building relationships with Indigenous communities.

Fundraising (30%): Lead fundraising efforts to maintain and diversify COLT's funding streams through government contracts, private foundations, and individual donors.

• Solicit and steward active relationships with major individual and philanthropic funders, deepening their support.

• Strategically identify new funding sources to support continued organizational growth.

• Lead development and implementation of annual and long-term capital and fundraising plans.

• Maintain and implement a grant funding strategy to support COLT programs, including grant writing activities and reports.

Programmatic & Staff Leadership (20%): Support COLT programs, including conservation, communications, operations, land justice, water protection, pro bono services, and community engagement initiatives.

• Provide direct management and support to the COLT staff team.

• Empower staff to lead programs that support the diversity of COLT's membership and sustain COLT's core values.

• Engage with staff and board to share program results and metrics that advance programmatic and strategic objectives.

• Promote member engagement in COLT programs to ensure diverse voices and perspectives are included in decision-making and research.

• Participate in the Oregon Land Justice Council (including events), advocate, and grow resources for the Oregon Land Justice Project.

• Support the Philanthropic Project Manager to develop and implement a statewide philanthropic initiative, the Future of Oregon's Lands and Waters.

Organizational Management (20%): Oversee COLT's financial health, including $1M+ budget development, financial planning, and compliance. Work closely with the Board of Directors and manage a dedicated staff of 7, fostering a strong, collaborative work environment.

• Lead and supervise COLT's annual budget process.

• Support COLT's Board in their leadership role.

• Build collaboration between staff, board, and membership to achieve the coalition's shared goals.

• Hire and manage contractors and consultants, as needed.

• Champion Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives by leading the development and implementation of COLT's equity plan, strategies that promote a culturally competent and inclusive environment within the organization and its programs.

Skills and Experience

Education, Experience, and Knowledge

We are interested in finding the best candidate for the job and encourage all applicants to apply even if they may not meet all the qualifications. A combination of education, professional, and lived experiences will be considered.

Key Experiences & Competencies

• Demonstrated experience working in land trusts, conservation, or related fields.

• A foundational understanding of land use policies, environmental regulations, funding mechanisms, and/or legal frameworks governing conservation efforts.

• Demonstrated nonprofit leadership experience. Membership organization, collaborative, or coalition experience is a plus.

• Understanding of nonprofit organizational structure including policies and fiscal management.

• Strong written communication and public speaking skills.

Desired Experiences & Competencies

• Strong cultural competency and/or a foundational knowledge of working with diverse partners, including Indigenous communities.

• Experience working effectively with local governments and agencies.

• Strong relationship-driven fundraising experience.

• Experience with grant writing and reporting.

• Experience with advocacy and policy development.

• Experience collaborating with nonprofit boards.

Core Work Hours/Environment

COLT is a hybrid workplace. Full-time, Portland-based COLT staff typically work 1-2 days a week in the office. Non-Portland-based staff typically work 3-5 days consecutively a month in the Portland office.

Residency in Oregon or SW Washington is required. Due to frequent in-person meetings and events in the Portland area, reasonable proximity to Portland is preferred, but candidates will be considered regardless of location. Additionally, this position requires frequent travel throughout the state of Oregon. Access to reliable transportation and the ability to travel throughout Oregon is required (up to 25%).

ADA Statement

This job requires sitting at a desk and talking on the phone. There are occasional outdoor

meetings, tours, and field trips that will require walking and standing. Reasonable

accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential job functions.

How to Apply

Nonprofit Professionals Now is proud to support the COLT in filling this key leadership position. Applications must include a resume and a statement of interest highlighting your experience.

Questions, please contact: [email protected]

Application deadline: July 31, 2024

Apply at: https://apptrkr.com/5388936