Executive Director

Details

Position: Executive Director

Reports to: Board of Directors

Salary: $100,000-$110,000/year

Benefits: Health Insurance, 401k with 4% match, PTO

Location: Vancouver, WA with travel along the Columbia River.

Work Environment: Hybrid work environment.

Executive Director needs to be located in the Confluence Service Area.

Job Summary

Confluence board of directors, which includes representatives from affiliated Pacific Northwest (PNW) Tribes, seeks a visionary diplomat to execute Confluence’s stated mission and vision. A deep understanding of Pre-Colonial North American History and an enthusiasm to learn from living culture bearers of PNW Tribes are paramount qualifications for this job. Other qualities and qualifications include:

• Patient collaboration.

• Outstanding self-awareness.

• Humility to serve a larger vision.

• A desire to find consensus in sensitive scenarios with multiple perspectives that may not always align.

• Has a collaborative approach to leadership.

• Has honest and clear communication.

• Surround themselves with elders and experts.

• Does not avoid conflict but embraces ways through conflict so that everyone can rise.

• Has demonstrated experience and skills in creating, maintaining, and navigating a diverse environment that embraces and advances equity and inclusion in every facet of the organization.

• Has experience leading or working with values-aligned and mission-driven organizations where trust, patience, and a commitment to learning and sharing are centered.

• Has the ability to inspire people to be better than they are.

CORE ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Fundraising (40%)

• Serve as Confluence’s primary spokesperson to its constituents, funders, the media, and the general public to convey mission and goals.

• Develop realistic fundraising strategies and plans to support Confluence’s growth objectives.

• Implement fundraising plans to increase individual donations.

• Partner with, and oversee, contract grant writers on federal, state, and private foundation grants.

• Actively engage in fundraising including relationship building, gift solicitation, and stewardship.

• Grow and regularly engage with donors and prospective donors to build strong and sustainable relationships that lead to financial support for Confluence’s initiatives.

• Identify potential new grant, corporate, and investment opportunities and coordinate proposals.

• Be bold: don’t hesitate to find unusual and unexpected partnerships with organizations who may not think they have anything in common with Confluence and its mission.

Leadership & Operations (35%)

• Build and maintain close relationships with staff, stakeholders, and community & business partners.

• Oversee daily operations, HR functions, programs, and activities in a coordinated effort to carry out our mission.

• Supervise and work collaboratively with leadership staff.

• Engage with staff to provide mentorship and guidance, while working together in building a common understanding of Confluence’s role in the community, and engage in community outreach to co-create those visions.

• Advance Confluence’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion work and actively engage with culturally specific communities and organizations across the state.

Fiscal & Financial Management (15%)

• Oversee all financial management, budgeting, and reporting.

• Work closely with the Business Operations Manager to ensure:

• Accurate and timely financial reports are provided to the Board.

• Maintenance of bank accounts, monthly reconciliations.

• Compliance with organization and grant requirements.

• Recommend annual budget for Board approval and manage the organization's resources within those budget guidelines.

• Provide regular financial reports to the Board.

Board & Governance (10%)

• Foster productive and collaborative relationships with the board to fulfill Confluence’s mission and goals.

• Facilitate regular, transparent, and relevant communication between the board and staff.

• Collaborate with the board on opportunities for ongoing development and growth.

• Prepare and present monitoring reports, financials, and development reports to the board.

• Partner with the board to develop and implement strategic plans for long and short-term goals.

• Keep the board informed of relevant issues and challenges as they arise.

• Keep the board informed of relevant current or emerging issues and trends that lead to innovation and growth within the community and potential partnerships.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS & COMPETENCIES

• 5+ years in management leadership roles within nonprofit organizations.

• 3+ years in developing and managing budgets for nonprofit organizations.

• 5+ years experience in fundraising with major and individual gifts and grant strategies.

• Demonstrated competence and experience in a broad spectrum of administrative and general management activities including financial management, development and fundraising, and experience collaborating with a Board of Directors.

• Experience with collaborative decision-making and ability to work and collaborate with others, including listening, empowering others to create and implement solutions, being self-reflective, and sharing power.

• Exceptional interpersonal skills and emotional intelligence, and a collaborative, team-oriented work style.

• Strong strategic and problem-solving skills.

• Pass a background check.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE

• Informed understanding and experience with trauma-informed care models and practices.

• The ability to work within a distributed leadership model where there is one person in the executive role, but decision-making is consistently collaborative with staff and board.

• Professional experience with non-profit structures and challenges — strong related experience in business, education, philanthropy, or public service may be acceptable.

• Experience building coalitions around ideas and collaborating with local, state, and national organizations and representatives.

APPLICATION INFORMATION

Nonprofit Professionals Now is proud to be working with Confluence on this key leadership position. Complete applications must include a resume and cover letter. All applications are reviewed and considered.

Application Deadline: June 16, 2024