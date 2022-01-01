Executive Director

- Details
RESPONSIBILITIES
Executive Functions
- Board of Directors: Manage relationship with the Board of Directors, including providing regular reports on activities, reporting on the financial status of the corporations, recommending program guidelines, etc. Recruit new Board and Committee Members as appropriate.
- Financial Management: Prepare and manage annual operating budget to maintain fiscally sound operations. Manage all resources in a fiscally responsible manner in compliance with all internal policies and within GAAP.
- Organizational Development: Direct all program components, including training, business technical assistance, lending programs, ongoing management assistance and business and personal support services in accordance with WRDF’s strategic vision.
- Human Resources Management: Hire, supervise, recruit and motivate staff, committee members, and volunteers, and promote development of their skills and leadership abilities.
- Community Outreach and Relationship Building: Work with local, state, regional, and tribal partners to strengthen existing relationships and build new partnerships.
Lending Functions
- Implement loan program based on Board approved loan policies.
- Market loan programs.
- Oversee loan program, including:
-
-
- Receive and evaluate loan applications
- Present credit requests to Loan Committee for approval
- Close and disburse loans
- Send rejection letters to applicants when necessary
- Send out loan invoices and monitor payments
- Provide technical assistance to borrowers and potential borrowers.
- Implement collections and foreclosures as necessary
-
Capitalization and Development Functions
- Further develop and implement capitalization plan.
- Develop proposals for funding, including operations, equity capital and debt capital.
- Cultivate and maintain contacts with a variety of existing and potential funding sources.
- Ensure that all funding restrictions and reporting requirements are met.
Technical Assistance Functions:
- Provide technical support to potential borrowers and borrowers.
- Develop and maintain collaborative relationships to meet the needs of potential borrowers and borrowers including, community agencies, business assistance organizations, financing institutions, etc.
Infrastructure Development Functions
- Develop and implement administrative policies as appropriate.
- Identify and maintain appropriate technology for optimal efficiency.
- Oversee development of management information systems, including financial and program information, to facilitate planning, provide evaluative data for monitoring organizational performance, and support fundraising development efforts.
QUALIFICATIONS
Required Professional Qualifications
- Two to five years experience as manager of budgets with proven financial oversight skills.
- Demonstrated leadership experience.
- Two to five years experience serving in a supervisory role.
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.
- A degree in nonprofit, public or business administration, community and or economic development of related field of interest is preferred, or an equivalent combination of experience and education.
Highly Desired Professional Qualifications
- Demonstrated experience in funds development and donor relations and proven capacity to obtain and manage external grants, contracts and donations.
- Experience working with Native Americans and Native American Tribes is extremely beneficial.
- Knowledge of small business development, including microenterprise field, business resource. programs and the principles involved in delivering programs for microentrepreneurs.
- Experience in small business and/or consumer lending and effective loan product development preferred.
- Experience in establishing effective working relationships with tribal, federal, state, regional and local agencies/organizations, community leaders, and the general public.
To apply, submit cover letter and resume via email to the WRDF Search Committee at [email protected]
