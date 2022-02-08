EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Details

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa

5344 Lakeshore Drive  Nett Lake MN, 55772  218-757-3261/1-800-221-8129

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Opens: August 12, 2022

Closes: September 02, 2022

Department: Executive Direction Reports to (title): Reservation Tribal Council Job Code: EX-20 Job Location: Bois Forte Tribal Government Office – Nett Lake, MN Pay Range: Min: $94,786.70 ($45.571)

Mid: $126,382.27 ($60.76)

Max: $157,977.84 ($75.95) Supervises: Executive Assistant, Senior Executive

Assistant, All Senior Management Hours/week: 40 Classification: Executive Type of Position: Full-Time Effective Date: 08/02/2022 Revised Date: 08/02/2022

PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

In performance of their respective tasks and duties all employees of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa are expected to conform to the

following:

 Uphold all principles of confidentiality to the fullest extent.

 Adhere to all professional and ethical behavior standards of the tribal government (may also be referred to as “Band”).

 Interact in an honest, trustworthy, and respectful manner with employees, community, visitors, and vendors.

 Comply with Bois Forte Band of Chippewa policies and procedures.

 Display respect and understanding of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa traditions and values.

POSITION PURPOSE

The Executive Director provides executive level administration and management of the Bois Forte’s governmental operations.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES, FUNCTIONS, & RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Controls the acquisition and distribution of the Tribe’s fiscal, material, and human resources to advance and sustain

Tribal goals, objectives, and compliance specifications. Performs a wide range of management system activities related

to accounting, finance, contracting, property, and personnel operations and discretionary activities that serve to

support effective Tribal Government operations.

2. Supervises the executive staff, completes staff performance evaluations, performs job training and orientation, uses

employee diagnostic instruments for performance and improvements, and evaluates and implements performance

management systems specific to departmental issues. Includes assignment of duties, work schedules, leave requests,

and monitoring of employee work standards.

3. Directs the establishment, implementation, and communication of goals, objectives, policies, and procedures in

accordance with strategic plan and applicable laws, regulations, ordinances, and regulatory agencies.

4. Ensures compliance with Tribal and Federal laws and regulations applicable to programs, services and activities

undertaken for the benefit of the Bois Forte Band.

5. Ensures compliance with requirements of contracts, grants, and agreements under which the Band performs or

contracts for services.

6. Monitors progress on and ensures implementation of RTC directives and policies and provide periodic reports to the RTC with respect to such matters.

7. Reviews budgets and budget justifications prepared by department Directors for all programs and activities and

monitors expenditures within budget limit.

8. Cooperates and consults with other Band employees, as well as Federal, State and Tribal governments and private

entities, for the purpose of enhancing the delivery of governmental services by the Bois Forte Band.

9. Oversees and facilitates preparations for meetings of the Tribal Council, including identification and notification of

persons whose attendance or participation is necessary; attending meetings at the direction of the RTC, as well as

meetings which are integral to the duties of the Executive Director.

10. Reviews all proposals and results for RTC action; identifies issues and assigns responsibility for issue/proposal

development to appropriate staff, consultants, or contractors.

11. Represents the RTC, as directed, before various public and private entities.

12. Facilitates the resolution of conflicts involving departments of the RTC, presents options for dispute resolutions to

department Directors and the Tribal Council.

13. Serves as the first contact for persons or entities seeking to do business with the Band.

14. Communicates RTC policies and directives to employees, band members & other.

15. Supervises and directs department Directors, to include assigning tasks, evaluating performance, imposing discipline

and handling grievances, all in accordance with the Band's Personnel Policies and Procedures.

16. Knowledge of the current Federal laws, regulations, legislation, economic trends and developments in the area of

responsibility.

17. Performs other duties as assigned.

MINIMUM MANDATORY QUALIFICATIONS

Experience:  Five years of experience in Tribal or other government operation

Education:  Master’s Degree in Business Administration or Public Administration or related field or

equivalent experience. (In lieu of a Master’s Degree an additional seven (7) years of related

experience is required in addition to the minimum mandatory experience qualification.)

License/Certification:  Must possess a valid State of Minnesota driver’s license, reliable transportation, proof of

insurance, and be eligible to drive under any other motor vehicle use polices applicable to

the position.

Mandatory Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other Qualifications:

 Knowledge of government fund accounting.

 Knowledge, skills and abilities to perform essential duties and responsibilities of the position

satisfactorily.

 Experience in directing or managing Federal Grants or Contracts.

 Knowledge of the Indian Self-Determination Act as amended, P.L. 93-638, BIO and Indian

Health Services contracting requirements.

 Ability to plan and direct complex work projects.

 Ability to develop, present and gain acceptance of long-range program plans and budgets.

 Knowledge of Treaty Rights Protection and Government-to-Government relations.

 Demonstrated educational achievements, completion of specialized training or relevant

experience.

 Ability to read, analyze and communicate the requirement of American Indian programs.

 Ability to communicate verbally and in writing with employees, supervisors and Federal,

State and Tribal government officials.

 Knowledge and understanding of governmental administration and programs; and general

knowledge of the principles of government contracting, grant administration and accounting.

 Basic operation of a workstation (turning on/off, knowledge of basic functions and components) and general office equipment. Use/storage/maintenance of multiple

usernames and passwords. Computer-related problem-solving skills through the use of

available trainings and help desk.

 Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, etc.), internet software and appropriate

storage of electronic files.

 Ability to perform other duties as assigned.

 A record of satisfactory performance in all prior and current employment as evidenced by

positive employment references from previous and current employers.

 Reviews various departments quarterly and year end reports.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

 None



WORK ENVIRONMENT

Work environment: Office conditions: the work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an

employee encounters while performing the primary functions of this job. Normal office conditions

exist, and the noise level in the work environment can vary from low to moderate. Limited overnight

travel may be required from time to time.

Physical demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to

successfully perform the primary functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job, the

employee may be required to frequently stand, walk, sit, bend, twist, talk, hear and perform repetitive

motions. There may be prolonged periods of sitting, keyboarding, reading, as well as driving or riding in

transport vehicles. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision

abilities required by this job include reading, distance, computer, and color vision. Talking and hearing

are essential to communicate with the community, visitors, employees, and vendors.

Mental demands: There are a number of deadlines associated with this position. The employee must be able to handle

frequent interruptions and must also multi-task and interact with a wider variety of people on various

and, at times, complicated issues.

TRIBAL AND INDIAN PREFERENCE

The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has implemented a Tribal and Indian Preference in Employment Policy. Pursuant to this Policy,

applicants who possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities required by this position, and who are enrolled members of the Bois

Forte Band of Chippewa Tribe will be given primary preference in hiring and employment for this position when equally qualified

with other candidates. Members of other federally recognized Indian tribes will be given secondary preference for hiring and

employment after providing proof of tribal membership. Tribal and Indian preference is integrated into the interview and scoring

process for candidates for job positions.

OTHER

Confidentiality: All employees must uphold all principles of confidentiality to the fullest extent. This position may

have access to sensitive information and a breach of these principles will be grounds for immediate

termination.

Background This position may be subject to a criminal history background check, a suitability background check

Investigation: and/or a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) check. In addition, some positions are subject to a 101-630

background check in an effort to ensure compliance with Public Law 101-630 “Indian Child Protection

and Family Violence Prevention Act.” Candidates must be able to successfully pass all required

background checks to qualify for this position.

Drug Screening: All applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening prior to beginning

employment and will be subject to random drug testing.

Vaccine Requirement: The Bois Forte RTC adopted the COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement (Resolution No. 61-2022) which

provides that COVID-19 vaccination is required for all employees of the Bois Forte Tribal Government

and Band-owned businesses. That Requirement also applies to newly hired employees who must by

their first date of employment either (1) present proof of receiving all COVID-19 vaccinations for

which they are eligible under CDC guidance or (2) be approved for a medical or religious exemption

from the Vaccine Requirement. If the employee only presents proof of the first dose of a two-dose

COVID-19 vaccine by the first date of employment, the employee must further present proof of a

second dose within 30 days of the date of the employee’s first dose and proof of a booster

vaccination within one month of eligibility. If the employee only presents proof of a single-dose

COVID-19 vaccination or both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination by the first date of

employment, the employee must further present proof of a booster vaccination within one month of

eligibility.

PRE-EMPLOYMENT DRUG TESTING APPLIES. INDIAN PREFERENCE WILL APPLY. UPON PRESENTATION OF DD-214

WHICH REFLECTS HONORABLE DISCHARGE, APPLICANTS WILL RECEIVE VETERAN’S PREFERENCE POINTS. Please visit

our website at www.boisforte.com to download an application. Applications are accepted via: Fax, Email, U.S. Mail,

and In Person. Submit applications to: Human Resources Director, Miranda V. Lilya 5344 Lakeshore Drive, Nett Lake,

MN 55772, Fax: 218-757-6781, [email protected] . Applications received after the closing date will not be

accepted.