- Details
Bois Forte Band of Chippewa
5344 Lakeshore Drive Nett Lake MN, 55772 218-757-3261/1-800-221-8129
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Opens: August 12, 2022
Closes: September 02, 2022
|Department:
|Executive Direction
|Reports to (title):
|Reservation Tribal Council
|Job Code:
|EX-20
|Job Location:
|
Bois Forte Tribal Government Office –
Nett Lake, MN
|Pay Range:
|Min: $94,786.70 ($45.571)
Mid: $126,382.27 ($60.76)
Max: $157,977.84 ($75.95)
|Supervises:
|Executive Assistant, Senior Executive
Assistant, All Senior Management
|Hours/week:
|40
|Classification:
|Executive
|Type of Position:
|Full-Time
|Effective Date:
|08/02/2022
|Revised Date:
|08/02/2022
PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS
In performance of their respective tasks and duties all employees of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa are expected to conform to the
following:
Uphold all principles of confidentiality to the fullest extent.
Adhere to all professional and ethical behavior standards of the tribal government (may also be referred to as “Band”).
Interact in an honest, trustworthy, and respectful manner with employees, community, visitors, and vendors.
Comply with Bois Forte Band of Chippewa policies and procedures.
Display respect and understanding of Bois Forte Band of Chippewa traditions and values.
POSITION PURPOSE
The Executive Director provides executive level administration and management of the Bois Forte’s governmental operations.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES, FUNCTIONS, & RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Controls the acquisition and distribution of the Tribe’s fiscal, material, and human resources to advance and sustain
Tribal goals, objectives, and compliance specifications. Performs a wide range of management system activities related
to accounting, finance, contracting, property, and personnel operations and discretionary activities that serve to
support effective Tribal Government operations.
2. Supervises the executive staff, completes staff performance evaluations, performs job training and orientation, uses
employee diagnostic instruments for performance and improvements, and evaluates and implements performance
management systems specific to departmental issues. Includes assignment of duties, work schedules, leave requests,
and monitoring of employee work standards.
3. Directs the establishment, implementation, and communication of goals, objectives, policies, and procedures in
accordance with strategic plan and applicable laws, regulations, ordinances, and regulatory agencies.
4. Ensures compliance with Tribal and Federal laws and regulations applicable to programs, services and activities
undertaken for the benefit of the Bois Forte Band.
5. Ensures compliance with requirements of contracts, grants, and agreements under which the Band performs or
contracts for services.
6. Monitors progress on and ensures implementation of RTC directives and policies and provide periodic reports to the RTC with respect to such matters.
7. Reviews budgets and budget justifications prepared by department Directors for all programs and activities and
monitors expenditures within budget limit.
8. Cooperates and consults with other Band employees, as well as Federal, State and Tribal governments and private
entities, for the purpose of enhancing the delivery of governmental services by the Bois Forte Band.
9. Oversees and facilitates preparations for meetings of the Tribal Council, including identification and notification of
persons whose attendance or participation is necessary; attending meetings at the direction of the RTC, as well as
meetings which are integral to the duties of the Executive Director.
10. Reviews all proposals and results for RTC action; identifies issues and assigns responsibility for issue/proposal
development to appropriate staff, consultants, or contractors.
11. Represents the RTC, as directed, before various public and private entities.
12. Facilitates the resolution of conflicts involving departments of the RTC, presents options for dispute resolutions to
department Directors and the Tribal Council.
13. Serves as the first contact for persons or entities seeking to do business with the Band.
14. Communicates RTC policies and directives to employees, band members & other.
15. Supervises and directs department Directors, to include assigning tasks, evaluating performance, imposing discipline
and handling grievances, all in accordance with the Band's Personnel Policies and Procedures.
16. Knowledge of the current Federal laws, regulations, legislation, economic trends and developments in the area of
responsibility.
17. Performs other duties as assigned.
MINIMUM MANDATORY QUALIFICATIONS
Experience: Five years of experience in Tribal or other government operation
Education: Master’s Degree in Business Administration or Public Administration or related field or
equivalent experience. (In lieu of a Master’s Degree an additional seven (7) years of related
experience is required in addition to the minimum mandatory experience qualification.)
License/Certification: Must possess a valid State of Minnesota driver’s license, reliable transportation, proof of
insurance, and be eligible to drive under any other motor vehicle use polices applicable to
the position.
Mandatory Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other Qualifications:
Knowledge of government fund accounting.
Knowledge, skills and abilities to perform essential duties and responsibilities of the position
satisfactorily.
Experience in directing or managing Federal Grants or Contracts.
Knowledge of the Indian Self-Determination Act as amended, P.L. 93-638, BIO and Indian
Health Services contracting requirements.
Ability to plan and direct complex work projects.
Ability to develop, present and gain acceptance of long-range program plans and budgets.
Knowledge of Treaty Rights Protection and Government-to-Government relations.
Demonstrated educational achievements, completion of specialized training or relevant
experience.
Ability to read, analyze and communicate the requirement of American Indian programs.
Ability to communicate verbally and in writing with employees, supervisors and Federal,
State and Tribal government officials.
Knowledge and understanding of governmental administration and programs; and general
knowledge of the principles of government contracting, grant administration and accounting.
Basic operation of a workstation (turning on/off, knowledge of basic functions and components) and general office equipment. Use/storage/maintenance of multiple
usernames and passwords. Computer-related problem-solving skills through the use of
available trainings and help desk.
Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, etc.), internet software and appropriate
storage of electronic files.
Ability to perform other duties as assigned.
A record of satisfactory performance in all prior and current employment as evidenced by
positive employment references from previous and current employers.
Reviews various departments quarterly and year end reports.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
None
WORK ENVIRONMENT
Work environment: Office conditions: the work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an
employee encounters while performing the primary functions of this job. Normal office conditions
exist, and the noise level in the work environment can vary from low to moderate. Limited overnight
travel may be required from time to time.
Physical demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to
successfully perform the primary functions of this job. While performing the duties of this job, the
employee may be required to frequently stand, walk, sit, bend, twist, talk, hear and perform repetitive
motions. There may be prolonged periods of sitting, keyboarding, reading, as well as driving or riding in
transport vehicles. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision
abilities required by this job include reading, distance, computer, and color vision. Talking and hearing
are essential to communicate with the community, visitors, employees, and vendors.
Mental demands: There are a number of deadlines associated with this position. The employee must be able to handle
frequent interruptions and must also multi-task and interact with a wider variety of people on various
and, at times, complicated issues.
TRIBAL AND INDIAN PREFERENCE
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has implemented a Tribal and Indian Preference in Employment Policy. Pursuant to this Policy,
applicants who possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities required by this position, and who are enrolled members of the Bois
Forte Band of Chippewa Tribe will be given primary preference in hiring and employment for this position when equally qualified
with other candidates. Members of other federally recognized Indian tribes will be given secondary preference for hiring and
employment after providing proof of tribal membership. Tribal and Indian preference is integrated into the interview and scoring
process for candidates for job positions.
OTHER
Confidentiality: All employees must uphold all principles of confidentiality to the fullest extent. This position may
have access to sensitive information and a breach of these principles will be grounds for immediate
termination.
Background This position may be subject to a criminal history background check, a suitability background check
Investigation: and/or a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) check. In addition, some positions are subject to a 101-630
background check in an effort to ensure compliance with Public Law 101-630 “Indian Child Protection
and Family Violence Prevention Act.” Candidates must be able to successfully pass all required
background checks to qualify for this position.
Drug Screening: All applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening prior to beginning
employment and will be subject to random drug testing.
Vaccine Requirement: The Bois Forte RTC adopted the COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement (Resolution No. 61-2022) which
provides that COVID-19 vaccination is required for all employees of the Bois Forte Tribal Government
and Band-owned businesses. That Requirement also applies to newly hired employees who must by
their first date of employment either (1) present proof of receiving all COVID-19 vaccinations for
which they are eligible under CDC guidance or (2) be approved for a medical or religious exemption
from the Vaccine Requirement. If the employee only presents proof of the first dose of a two-dose
COVID-19 vaccine by the first date of employment, the employee must further present proof of a
second dose within 30 days of the date of the employee’s first dose and proof of a booster
vaccination within one month of eligibility. If the employee only presents proof of a single-dose
COVID-19 vaccination or both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination by the first date of
employment, the employee must further present proof of a booster vaccination within one month of
eligibility.
PRE-EMPLOYMENT DRUG TESTING APPLIES. INDIAN PREFERENCE WILL APPLY. UPON PRESENTATION OF DD-214
WHICH REFLECTS HONORABLE DISCHARGE, APPLICANTS WILL RECEIVE VETERAN’S PREFERENCE POINTS. Please visit
our website at www.boisforte.com to download an application. Applications are accepted via: Fax, Email, U.S. Mail,
and In Person. Submit applications to: Human Resources Director, Miranda V. Lilya 5344 Lakeshore Drive, Nett Lake,
MN 55772, Fax: 218-757-6781, [email protected] . Applications received after the closing date will not be
accepted.
Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news?
For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.