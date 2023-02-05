Evaluation Associate

Details

Evaluation Associate

Location: Inst. for Human Development

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Job ID: 606989

Full/Part Time: Full-Time

Workplace Culture

NAU aims to be the nation's preeminent engine of opportunity, vehicle of economic mobility, and driver of social impact by delivering equitable postsecondary value in Arizona and beyond.

https://nau.edu/president/strategic-plan/

Special Information

This position is subject to the availability of funding. The incumbent is not eligible for Service Professional non-renewal notice, or Classified Staff layoff or recall status.

This position is available as a hybrid position which allows the incumbent to complete their work at both an NAU site, campus, or facility and at a non-centralized site with or without accommodation.

at a non-centralized site with or without accommodation. This position is also available as an out of state position which allows the incumbent to complete their work in a state other than Arizona with or without accommodation. The incumbent may work in a remote, in-person, or hybrid modality.

Job Description

IHD is an interdisciplinary unit and the oldest Institute at NAU. IHD is housed in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences on the campus of NAU in Flagstaff, Arizona. IHD is a University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (UCEDD) emphasizing four core function areas: Research and Evaluation, Interdisciplinary Education and Training, Community Service, and Information Dissemination.

The Evaluation Associate position is funded primarily by two federal grants the U.S. Department of Education Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA) and the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR). RSA funds IHD to lead the American Indian Vocational Rehabilitation Training and Technical Assistance Center (AIVRTTAC). The person hired into the position will be funded at 50% to complete activities associated with AIVRTTAC. The other 50% will be funded from our NIDILRR award entitled Culturally Appropriate Research in American Indian Employment (CARE).

The selected individual for this role will be a contributing member of the IHD research and evaluation team. This position is expected to work across projects to assist with maintaining a collaborative and organized research team. Under the direction of the IHD Executive Director, the Evaluation Associate will assist with tasks such as tracking project needs, developing evaluation tools, collecting evaluation data, managing data and the preparation of evaluation related materials, to include but not limited to formatting, citations/references, and dissemination. The Evaluation Associate will also assist with coordination of project related evaluation and research tasks with supporting undergraduate research assistants, and development of materials for the NAU Institutional Review Board (IRB). The work of the Evaluation Associate requires strong written and verbal communication skills.

Research and Evaluation Projects - 40%

Develops, designs, and executes evaluation and research plans for grant proposals and other sponsored projects, including determination of budget requirements for effective evaluation and research.

Performs complex independent statistical analysis which includes selecting appropriate analysis procedure, setting up data for analysis, judging validity and reliability of data, designing and writing programs to perform the analyses and producing written reports on the results of the analysis.

Collects and analyzes first and second round data, through a Community Based Participatory Research (CBPR) process

Designs program or project evaluation studies, identifies metrics and instruments, collects data, and analyzes data sets in collaboration with others to determine outcomes and impacts.

Ensures that evaluations and research projects are implemented in accordance with priorities and limitations of ethics, time, funds, and staff support while meeting contractual deliverables.

Completes research projects in the field while collaborating and working with project partners.

Contributes evaluation content to required reports and other dissemination materials related to research findings.

Responsible for ensuring projects adhere to high quality, ethically defensible, culturally responsive evaluation practices.

Identifies outcomes based on individual pre-training assessments and evaluations

Recruits participants, conducts interviews and facilitates focus group interviews.

Training and Technical Assistance - 30%

Assists the Project Director in the planning, development, and provisions of intensive targeted, universal Technical Assistance (TA) particularly as associated with evaluation.

Facilitates the evaluation of strategic planning and communities of practices activities TA activities.

Assists with the evaluation of regional and national conferences.

Provides one-time conference presentations/trainings/professional development on the evaluation of American Indian Vocational Rehabilitation Services (AIVRS) projects.

Consults with the development of AIVRS Directors individual partnership agreements that detail the purpose of the intensive, sustained training and TA tailored to the specific needs and challenges of the AIVRS program.

Creates culturally appropriate training and technical assistance materials.

IHD Research Team Member - 20%

Supports grant writing teams by organizing data components, organizing supplemental materials, and providing formatting support.

Establishes professional goals aligned to the work of IHD and the IHD research team.

Contributes to the collective learning of the IHD research team.

Co-authors or participates in the preparation of publications, abstracts, posters, reports and manuscripts for conference presentations and peer-reviewed journal articles.

Collaborates on the submission of IRB applications for the protection of human subjects as appropriate with NAU, other institutions, and tribal review boards.

Coordinates and communicates with tribal review boards.

Other - 5%

Provides presentations in relationship to data outcomes.

Provides organizational and logistical support to the IHD Research / Executive Director regarding project evaluation.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

Master's degree in Education, Social Science or a related field.

2-3 years of relevant experience.

A combination of related education, experience and training may be used as an equivalent to the above minimum requirements.

Preferred Qualifications

Ph.D. in relevant discipline.

4-6 years of relevant experience.

Experience with quantitative data analysis and statistical software.

Experience with qualitative data analysis and qualitative data analysis software.

Experience working with tribal governments, state and federal VR agencies, and key stakeholders.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities

Knowledge

Knowledge and implementation of research ethics, compliance, and confidentiality principles and practices as defined by the University and Federal Laws, including laws to protect human subjects in research.

Knowledge of modern research methods, data collection and analysis.

Knowledge of relevant research discipline.

Skills

Analysis of quantitative and/or qualitative data. Technical understanding and proficiency related to conducting relevant evaluation or research procedures.

Analysis of complex data and preparation of sound comprehensive evaluation reports for principal investigators, program officers and stakeholders.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Abilities

Establishes and maintains effective working relationships.

Communicates effectively, including the ability to communicate technical information to both technical and nontechnical audiences, including external parties.

Communicates effectively.

Balances competing priorities and makes decisions regarding time and resource allocation.

Monitors and coordinates complex research and evaluation activities with multiple components.

Possesses strong problem solving, organizational, and analytical capabilities.

Promotes a diverse, inclusive environment.

Background Information

This position has been identified as a safety/security sensitive position. Therefore, per AZ Revised Statute, Northern Arizona University requires satisfactory results for the following: a criminal background investigation, employment history investigation, degree verification (in some cases) and fingerprinting. If you are applying for a job that requires a CDL, you will be required to register with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse and adhere to the clearinghouse requirements. Additionally, as an employer in the state of Arizona, NAU is required to participate in the federal E-Verify program that assists employers with verifying new employees' right to work in the United States. Finally, each year Northern Arizona University releases an https://in.nau.edu/police-department/annual-security-and-fire-safety-reports/.. The report is a result of a federal law known as the Clery Act. The report includes Clery reportable crime statistics for the three most recent completed calendar years and discloses procedures, practices and programs NAU uses to keep students and employees safe including how to report crimes or other emergencies occurring on campus. In addition, the https://in.nau.edu/police-department/annual-security-and-fire-safety-reports/. is combined with the Annual Security Report for the NAU Flagstaff Mountain Campus as this campus has on-campus student housing. This report discloses fire safety policies and procedures related to on-campus student housing and statistics for fires that occurred in those facilities. If you would like a free paper copy of the report, please contact the NAUPD Records Department at (928) 523-8884 or by visiting the department at 525 E. Pine Knoll Drive in Flagstaff.

Salary

Salary range begins at $62,996. Annual salary commensurate with candidate's qualifications and related experience.

FLSA Status

This position is exempt from the overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and therefore will not earn overtime or compensatory time for additional time worked.

Benefits

This is a Service Professional (SPF) position. NAU offers an excellent benefit package including generous health, dental and vision insurance; participation in the Arizona State Retirement System or the Optional Retirement Program; 22 days of vacation and 10 holidays per year; and tuition reduction for employees and qualified dependents. More information on benefits at NAU is available on the https://in.nau.edu/human-resources/eligibility-enrollment/. NAU is a tobacco and smoke-free campus. Service Professionals are hired on a contract basis, renewable each 6 months according to https://public.azregents.edu/Policy%20Manual/6-303%20Conditions%20of%20Service%20for%20Service%20Professionals.pdf. Employees offered a position will be eligible for state health plans (including NAU's BCBS Plan). New employees are https://in.nau.edu/human-resources/eligibility-enrollment/ on the first day of the pay period following their enrollment, after their employment date. Employees will have 31 days from their start date to enroll in benefits. If a new employee chooses the ASRS retirement option, participation in the Arizona State Retirement System, and the long-term disability coverage that accompanies it, will begin on the first of the pay period following 6 months after the new employee's start date. New employees who choose to participate in the Optional Retirement Plan (ORP), which is an alternative to the ASRS plan for faculty and other appointed staff, will begin to participate on the first day of employment. Additionally, the long-term disability plan that accompanies the ORP will begin on the first day of employment.

Learning and Development

Your career at Northern Arizona University includes the opportunity for professional development. https://in.nau.edu/Human-Resources/Required/ includes courses to be completed within the first 30 days.

Immigration Suppt/Sponsorship

NAU will not provide any U.S. immigration support or sponsorship for this position.

Application Deadline

March 2, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please click on the "Apply" button on this page. You must submit your application by clicking on the "Submit" button by midnight of the application deadline. If you need assistance completing your application there are instructions available on the https://in.nau.edu/human-resources/or in person in the Human Resources Department located in Building 91 on the NAU Campus - on the corner of Beaver and DuPont Streets.

If you are an individual with a disability and need reasonable accommodation to participate in the hiring process, please contact the Disability Resources Office at 928-523-8773, //[email protected]">http://[email protected], or PO Box 5633, Flagstaff AZ 86011.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Northern Arizona University is a committed Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Institution. Women, minorities, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply. NAU is responsive to the needs of dual career couples.

https://in.nau.edu/Human-Resources/Posters-Required-by-Law/

NAU is an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other National Service alumni are encouraged to apply.

