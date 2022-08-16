EQUIPMENT AND PERFORMANCE PRODUCTION COORDINATOR - MUSIC, THEATRE, AND DANCE

Details

Summary: Grand Valley State University, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, invites applications for a full-time, staff position in the Department of Music, Theatre, and Dance (MTD) beginning August 16th, 2022. Interested candidates must be able to work a flexible schedule (including weekends) to match the MTD Department performance schedule. Work schedule will be adjusted as necessary to include weekend performance schedules during the academic year. We are looking for individuals that are able to provide an inclusive, accessible and welcoming environment that encourages students to thrive. Candidates should have strong communication and interpersonal skills, such as the ability to interact with others with respect, empathy, and cultural humility. In addition, candidates should have demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and access. This could include experience with working directly with marginalized populations or engagement with community-based social justice work; and other forms of DEI-infused experiences.

We will require proper documentation upon hire. Up-to-date information can be found on our Lakers Together website.

Interested applicants should apply online at www.jobs.gvsu.edu

If you need assistance, call Human Resources at 616-331-2215. Email questions about the position to: Kevin Tutt at [email protected].

Review of applications will begin June 16th, and continue until the position has been filled.