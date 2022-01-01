Director of Operations

- Details
The incumbent in this position is responsible for planning, directing and coordinating the operations of various business units reporting to the Operations Office, including BC RV Campground, BC Sem Fuel, Billie Swamp Safari and Swamp Water Café. The individual implements short and long range organizational goals, objectives, policies and operating procedures; manages daily operational activities and plans the use of materials and human resources toward maximum productivity. The incumbent provides technical assistance in determining departments’ needs, reducing costs and analyzing areas in need of improvement ensuring service levels, performance standards and quality control procedures. The incumbent individual oversees the financial aspects of the business units, including preparing annual budget and financial statements, sales and activities reports.
Bachelor’s Degree with major course work in Business Administration, Finance or a related field is required. A master’s degree is preferred. A minimum of five (5) years of experience in a managerial capacity initiating, managing and/or monitoring business processes, contract administration is required. An equivalent combination of education/training and experience will be considered. Demonstrate excellent written and verbal communication skills. Demonstrate excellent organizational, interpersonal and communication skills. Demonstrate proficiency utilizing Microsoft Office Software. Must possess a valid Florida Driver License and have the ability to travel locally and nationally. Must be able to work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends and holidays.
