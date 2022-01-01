Director of Administration and Operations

Full-time/Exempt

Longmont, Colorado

POSITION SUMMARY

First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) is a 42-year-old Native American controlled nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen American Indian economies to support healthy Native communities. We invest in and create innovative institutions and models that strengthen asset control and support economic development for American Indian people and their communities.

The Director of Administration and Operations provides strong leadership, management and direction for work that falls under Administration and Operations. The position is responsible for guiding the direction, strategy, oversight and support of all First Nations’ offices, in streamlining operations, policy, and resources. This position reports directly to the Vice President of Programs and Administration and is based in the First Nations’ Longmont, Colorado, office.

The safety of our staff is of primary importance, and currently First Nations staff are working from home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are monitoring and following federal, state and local public health guidance and, as of now, employees are expected to be able to report to our offices in September 2022. Proof of completion of a satisfactory reference and documentation of COVID-19 vaccination is required.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTION/RESPONSIBILITIES

• Guide and evaluate the direction, strategy, oversight and support of all First Nations offices, in streamlining operations, policy, and resources

• Oversee and manage day-to-day operations

• Manage and supervise assigned administrative, IT and operations team members:

o Implement and coordinate training and technical assistance for staff

o Set direction and goals for employees supervised

o Provide feedback and coaching on performance

o Conduct the annual performance evaluation

o Ensure professional and career development and training as appropriate

• In coordination with leadership, develop, revise and maintain First Nations policies to ensure efficiency and consistency

• Revise, create, and implement inclusion strategies

• Understand and support the mission of First Nations and honor the diversity of those we serve

• Oversee and supervise the management of all offices, leases, availability of resources, equipment and workspace

• Oversee and collaborate on the coordination of First Nations board meetings

• Oversee First Nations human resources strategies that include, but are not limited to, maintaining HR compliance, creating job descriptions, hiring competent personnel, overseeing employee training programs, and developing and implementing staff evaluation parameters

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

• Proof of documentation of COVID-19 vaccination

• Bachelor’s degree in Business, nonprofit management, or related field

• Three to five years of relevant experience (e.g., office administration experience, HR management)

• Knowledge of non-profit organizations and practices

• Excellent time management and organizational skills

• Exceptional customer service orientation

• Demonstrated commitment to valuing diversity and contributing to an inclusive working and learning environment

• Ability to organize and meet deadlines for a wide variety of job assignments simultaneously

• Excellent written and verbal communications skills

• Knowledge of various operating systems and platforms

• Strong computer skills, including MS Office, Excel and Power Point

• Positive attitude, good people skills, and the ability to work closely with people at all levels of experience and proficiency

• Valid driver’s license

• Able to lift and move 50 pounds up and down stairs

PREFERRED REQUIREMENTS

• Master’s degree

• Knowledge of and/or familiarity with the historical and contemporary workings/status of Tribal Nations

• Experience working with diverse cultures and specific experience with American Indian communities and culture

• Over five years of relevant experience

MEASURES OF SUCCESS

• Adheres to First Nations’ Core Values & Guiding Principles

• Implementation and completion of complex projects

• Positive feedback regarding office administration, building management, and resource allocation

• Direct Reports receive:

o Frequent feedback and appropriate coaching

o Annual performance evaluation

o Training and development

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS & PERKS

First Nations provides a number of employee benefits which include:

• Health Insurance with First Nations’ contribution that includes vision and dental

• Employee life insurance with optional supplemental insurance for self and immediate family

• 403b Retirement Plan with up to 3% employee salary match by First Nations

• Flexible Spending Account

• 14 paid holidays per year

• Paid time off from December 26 to January 1 each year during office closure

• 32-hour work week (Monday-Thursday) and paid vacation time starting at 80 hours per year

• Paid sick days for illness or to tend to immediate family health needs

Employee perks include:

• Flexible work schedules

• Professional development opportunities

• Learning environment

• Opportunities for advancement

• Fun and friendly environment

SALARY RANGE

$80,000 to $90,000

TO APPLY

Submit a cover letter, resume and three references to [email protected]

Please note Director of Administration and Operations in the title of the email.