Dean, College of Health and Human Services at Western Michigan University

Dean, College of Health and Human Services

Western Michigan University seeks an experienced and accomplished leader to serve as Dean of the College of Health and Human Services. The dean will have responsibility for leading a vision informed by equity, deliberative and shared governance, interdisciplinary strategic initiatives, and external funding priorities, while defining the College's role in broader mission of the University. The dean reports to the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and is responsible for visionary, innovative leadership and effective administration of the college. The dean also serves on the Provost’s Council, which is involved with university-wide policy and planning issues.

Western Michigan University is a nationally recognized research university classified as high research by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. WMU offers nearly 250 academic programs to students pursuing degrees through the doctoral level. About 21 percent of its nearly 18,000 students are enrolled in graduate course work. The University’s Strategic Plan 2022-2032 defines our five core values as community-engaged, discovery-driven, equity-centered, learner-focused, and sustainability-guided. WMU has identified the following priorities: academic excellence; community building; diversity, equity, and inclusion; internationalization; research and creative scholarship; sustainability; and well-being. For more information on the University’s vision and strategic plan, please visit http://www.wmich.edu/strategic/

Visionary Western Michigan University graduates made history in June 2021 by donating $550 million to the WMU Foundation, the largest gift for a public institution of higher education in U.S. history. The contribution is being called the Empowering Futures Gift. President Edward Montgomery indicated a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion was at the center of donors’ wishers, and the believe that inclusive education empowers people and communities to create bright futures for all. The gift will fund scholarships, advance medical education and research, support faculty expertise, and advance student-centered initiatives.

The mission of the College of Health and Human Services is to engage every person in an experiential, interprofessional and inclusive academic environment that inspires compassion, integrity and advocacy. We prepare all learners to thrive in health and human services careers that are high in demand, high in purpose, high in satisfaction and unsurpassed in impact.

The successful candidate must possess an earned doctorate that is represented within the College of Health and Human Services and qualifications that warrant rank of tenured full professor. A record of excellence in leadership, education, scholarship, and research, as well as demonstrated evidence of decision-making that aligns with professional ethics and university processes along with demonstrated outcomes in faculty and staff development, engagement and success. The successful candidate will have a demonstrated ability to form collaborative relationships with faculty in an atmosphere of transparency and shared governance, commitment to student engagement, success and sense of belonging and commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity. A record of administrative experiences in a university or college setting or health-related equivalent, including management of budgets, personnel, and curriculum, an ability to foster interdisciplinary, intercollegiate, and community partnerships and programs to advance college and university goals and excellent analytical, written presentation, and interpersonal communication skills that are adaptable to a diverse range of audiences are required along with other required and desired qualifications.

Confidential applications and nominations will be accepted until the position is filled with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2024. Candidate screening will begin Monday, March 4. An application should include a letter describing relevant experiences and interest in the position, a curriculum vitae, a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) statement that highlights specific examples of how you have addressed systemic higher education barriers for historically excluded community members. In addition, names, titles, and contact details of references who can provide substantive knowledge of leadership and attest to professional academic and research qualifications will be requested for candidates who proceed beyond the first-round of interviews.

Individuals who wish to nominate a candidate should submit a letter of nomination, including the name, position, telephone number and email address of the nominee to Storbeck Search, the executive search firm assisting Western Michigan University in the search.

For more information on the College of Health and Human Services, please visit http://wmich.edu/hhs. For additional information on Western Michigan University and the Kalamazoo community, see www.wmich.edu and www.kalamazoocity.org

https://diversifiedsearchgroup.com/search/20484-western-michigan-university-dean-of-the-college-of-health-and-human-services

WMU is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. Minorities, women, veterans, individuals with disabilities and all other qualified individuals are encouraged to apply.