NB3 Foundation Chief Executive Officer

Details

Founded in 2005, the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation’s mission is to ensure Native children achieve their full potential by advancing cultures of Native American community health. NB3 Foundation focuses on Native children’s physical, mental, emotional and cultural health through the four core areas of healthy nutrition, physical activity, cultural connections and youth development. Click for full description.

To date, NB3 Foundation has invested more than $10 million into Native communities, including more than 200 grants to over 130 Native-led and tribal organization in twenty states. NB3 Foundation has also invested millions in direct programming, including nutrition education, food access pilot projects, community and traditional foods projects, sport programming, physical activity/sports camps and clinics, technical assistance to tribal communities and nonprofits, and research and evaluation work. NB3 Foundation is an Equal Opportunity Employer with a Native American Preference Hiring Policy. For more information visit: www.nb3foundation.org

Position Summary

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) reports to the NB3 Foundation Board of Directors and has leadership responsibility for the organization’s vision and strategic direction, operations, values and guiding principles, growth, financial stability, community relations, staffing, financial development and organizational planning. The CEO is responsible for building organizational capacity through oversight of NB3 Foundation programs and its staff. The CEO is responsible for annual and long-term resource development, communications, external partnerships and serving as an effective spokesperson for the NB3 Foundation.

The CEO should be able to think broadly, strategically and outside-of-the-box about NB3 Foundation’s work as well as be detail oriented and organized about the implementation and structures necessary to move the organization’s vision into reality. The CEO should be readily capable of becoming a prominent figure in the community, highly knowledgeable about its opportunities, challenges, needs and resources and have a broad knowledge of the issues impacting the health of Native youth. The CEO must have strong commitment to Native communities and leading a progressive and results-driven organization.

The CEO will have both internal and external-facing responsibilities as detailed below. The CEO will partner with the board of directors and staff to chart the NB3 Foundation’s future growth and strategic response to an ever-increasing demand for the organization’s programming. This position requires a dynamic and inspiring leader who can collaborate effectively with staff, the board of directors, donors, volunteers, tribal and government leaders, and other diverse stakeholders.

Responsibilities

Leadership and Management

Work with board and staff to develop, implement and achieve the long-term vision and mission of NB3 Foundation.

Ensure ongoing organizational and programmatic excellence, program evaluation, and consistent quality of finance and administration, fundraising, communications, and systems; recommend timelines and resources needed to achieve the strategic goals.

Actively engage and energize NB3 Foundation Board of Directors, allies, partnering organizations, and funders.

Develop, maintain, and support a strong board of directors; serve as ex-officio of each committee and build board involvement with strategic direction for both day-to-day operations as well as for overall organizational development.

Lead, coach, develop and retain NB3 Foundation’s high-performance senior management team.

Ensure quality, integrity and performance of day-to-day operations and that the strategic vision for growth of the organization is in line with the capacity of the organization and staff.

Develop and implement annual planning and organizational budget process.

Ensure effective systems to measure organizational progress, and regularly evaluate program components in order to measure performance that can be effectively communicated to the Board, funders, and other constituents.

Positively and proactively represent the vision, mission, board and staff in the public sphere to build support and resources to achieve NB3 Foundation’s mission

Fundraising, Communications and External Partnerships

Expand and diversify revenue generating activities to support existing program operations and organizational development while simultaneously building assets to create capacity for the long-term sustainability of NB3 Foundation.

Work with board and staff to achieve short and long-term fundraising goals.

Manage and evaluate all development staff and consultants in order to achieve fundraising goals and ensure performance.

Oversee all aspects of communications including web presence and external relations with the goal of ensuring a strong brand and clear and consistent messaging regarding the NB3 Foundation’s mission, programs and goals.

Cultivate and steward strategic partnerships and alliances in order to foster new opportunities.

Act as an external local/national presence and spokesperson that communicates organizational results in order to reinforce, strengthen and positively represent the NB3 Foundation brand and mission.

Planning and Strategic Growth

Work in partnership with the board and senior staff to implement the strategic plan for the long-term development of programs and organization to achieve NB3 Foundation’s mission.

Build strategic partnerships, establish relationships with the funders and industry and community leaders to support the growth of NB3 Foundation in accordance with the organization’s long range and strategic development plan.

Financial Management and Oversight

Working with the finance staff, manage and oversee all financial and business planning activities, including: Direct and administer all financial plans. Oversee business policies and accounting practices. Review and analyze financial reports. Lead organizational budgeting process. Provide overall financial oversight and monitoring. Oversee annual audit and 990 preparation.



Human Resources

Working with human resource staff or third-party human resources provider, manage and oversee the human resource function for NB3 Foundation, including:

Recruitment, hiring and compensation.

Benefits administration and oversight.

Professional training and development, including new employee orientation.

Retention strategies.

Regulatory oversight and legal compliance.

Operations

Oversee risk management and legal activities: letters of agreement, contracts, leases, and other legal documents and agreements.

Business insurance: procurement, monitoring and management.

Organizational reporting and monitoring: provide guidance and leadership through management of the NB3 Foundation nonprofit performance metrics and measurement reporting process with grants, grantors and external agencies.

Lead and manage the organization’s programs, assuring alignment between day-to-day operations, budgeting and the strategic plan to ensure performance and achievement of strategic program goals.

Responsible for supervision and day-to-day management of senior program staff to ensure that they are achieving performance goals.

Qualifications

Commitment to the mission, values, aspirations of the NB3 Foundation.

Seven plus years in executive management roles including staff supervision, human resources, finance, and operations in a nonprofit or for-profit context.

Master’s degree preferred; Bachelor’s degree and equivalent work experience required.

Ability to implement vision, think strategically, creatively problem solve, exercise good judgment and lead change.

Past measurable success designing and leading organizational development and capacity building.

Track record delivering superior results, commanding respect, and assuming leadership roles.

Success in roles requiring execution of multiple tasks while responding to multiple priorities.

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain relationships with a wide array of people from diverse backgrounds.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.

Spark, imagination, creativity, sense of humor.

Experience with strategic, business and scenario planning.

Facilitative and collaborative leadership style.

Proven ability to work in a dynamic national team and build working partnerships.

Ability to take initiative and make tough decisions.

Success in supervising and mentoring staff and supporting professional and leadership development.

Must exhibit professionalism, good judgment flexibility to work outside normal work hours to meet the needs of the organization.

Ability to represent the NB3 Foundation in a professional manner, building respect and confidence in the organization.

High-level, strategic understanding of Native American history and culture, social change and progressive movements backed by direct experience with grassroots efforts.

Cultural competence working with Native American populations in a social justice context.

Supervisory Responsibility

All staff within NB3 Foundation

Compensation

Salary will be competitive and commensurate with experience. NB3 Foundation offers a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision and retirement.

How to Apply

E-mail résumé and a letter of interest addressing how you meet the qualifications listed in this posting to [email protected] Preference in hiring is given to qualified Native Americans and Native American candidates should identify themselves in the cover letter. Applications will be accepted through May 28, 2021.

Within the scope of Native American Preference, the NB3 Foundation is an equal opportunity employer. Reasonable accommodations will be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.