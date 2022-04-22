Chief Executive Officer, Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation

Chief Executive Officer

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation

Crazy Horse, South Dakota



Background

The mission of Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation (CHMF) is to protect and preserve the culture, tradition, and living heritage of the North American Indians. The centerpiece of its activity is a memorial to Lakota leader Crazy Horse, which is being carved into a mountain on site. The world’s largest sculpture was begun by renowned artist Korczak Ziolkowski in 1948, with his wife Ruth overseeing day-to-day operations and outreach for many years. Some of Korczak and Ruth’s children and grandchildren remain active in CHMF today.

The multi-faceted scope of CHMF activities extends well beyond the memorial and includes the Indian Museum of North America, which serves as a repository for a world-class collection of Native American artifacts, arts and crafts, as well as the Native American Educational and Cultural Center, which provides artistic and cultural programming throughout the year.

CHMF also operates the Indian University of North America. In partnership with Black Hills State University, it conducts summer classes and internships for new Native American high school graduates. A new fall semester program for South Dakota State University sophomore and higher students offers a curriculum focused on leadership and sustainability.

Crazy Horse is located about 40 miles southwest of Rapid City in southwestern South Dakota. CHMF has an annual budget of over $6 million and year-round staff of 70, plus about 55 seasonal employees. It is totally funded by philanthropy and earned revenue. It does not accept federal or state funding. For more information, visit the website at CrazyHorseMemorial.org.

Position Summary

CHMF is seeking a Chief Executive Officer to honor and accomplish the mission and vision of the organization. The CEO will manage and lead all aspects of the organization, including day-to-day operations, public relations, financial management, and oversight and implementation of the Board-approved strategic plan. Specific responsibilities and qualifications are listed below.

Responsibilities

Leadership & Management



Lead the implementation and management of the Board-approved strategic priorities for the mountain carving, the university, the museum and the cultural center.

Identify issues and provide timely reports, information, and guidance to the Board to set and fulfill the CHMF’s vision, mission and values.

Assure quality performance and organizational stability through development and implementation of best practices.

Assure timely and accurate filing of all legal and regulatory documents and monitor training and compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

Lead, direct and manage the day-to-day operations of CHMF activities and departments.

Establish and maintain a collaborative work environment that recruits, supports, develops and retains quality staff and volunteers.

Recommend staffing and compensation needs to the board and maintain a salary and wage structure consistent with appropriate benchmarks.

Monitor CHMF’s lease, royalty and other contractual relations with Korczak’s Heritage and members of the Ziolkowski family to ensure compliance and renewal/renegotiation as required at benchmarked compensation rates.

Monitor the registration and protection of CHMF copyrights, registered images and trademarks in consultation with the Board and legal counsel.

Governance

Support and work with the Board to implement and refine the Board’s roles and accountabilities.

Support the Board and Board committees, assigning staff and resources to assure successful performance.

Report to the Board Chair and the Audit and Compliance Committee on compliance by all CHMF officers and employees with CHMF business practice standards.

Work with the Board to identify, recruit, elect and orient new Board members.

Financial Management

Oversee the management of assets and financial operations of CHMF, including budgeting, investments, the annual fiscal audit, tax filings and reporting, and maintenance of accurate and complete records required.

Work with the Board to ensure financing is available to meet short-term and long-term goals of CHMF.

Work with the Board and Development Committee to design, implement and monitor a viable fundraising plan, policies and procedures for all CHMF activities.

Public Relations

Serve as chief spokesperson and representative of CHMF and oversee all communications and media issued on behalf of CHMF with an understanding that the organization is speaking to very diverse audiences.

Initiate, develop and maintain cooperative relationships with key constituencies, including Indian tribes and nations, education collaborators, tourism partners, community leaders and the public.

Manage outreach of the Board and staff to engage current and prospective donors and cultivate philanthropic interest in the mission and vision of CHMF.

Professional Qualifications & Personal Characteristics

Passion for the mission of CHMF and a heartfelt desire to protect and preserve the culture, tradition, and living heritage of the North American Indians.

Minimum of 10+ years of management experience as Executive Director, CEO or comparable senior leader or management position, preferably in the nonprofit sector.

Excellent interpersonal, listening and relationship-building skills.

Embrace diversity of peoples and be respectful of a wide range of races, faiths, beliefs and experiences and be especially sensitive to the values of North American Indians.

Strong oral and written communication skills and experience in delivering engaging presentations to groups.

Inspirational servant leader who can inspire others with the CHMF vision.

Motivated self-starter with strong work ethic toward goal achievement.

Diplomatic and gracious in the face of conflict and adversity.

Significant operational expertise with history of strong execution skills in prior roles

Location & Compensation

The Chief Executive Officer of Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation will be based in the Crazy Horse/Rapid City area. Occasional travel will be required.

The projected salary range for this position is $200,000+ annually with the possibility of a performance bonus for goal achievement.

CHMF offers a competitive employee benefits package that includes:

Paid holidays and personal leave.

Bereavement and education leave.

Availability of health insurance, in which the Foundation shares in the premium cost.

Retirement plan, with the Foundation matching up to 3% of salary.

Dental and vision plans at group rates.

AFLAC disability and accident plans at group rates.

Paid lunch in Laughing Water Restaurant on scheduled work days and employee discounts in the Restaurant Snack Shop and the Gift Shop.

A generous relocation benefit package is anticipated if the successful candidate is from out of the area.

Non-Discrimination

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, disability, age, religion or national origin.

Application Process

The search for the new Chief Executive Officer is being conducted for CHMF by The Moran Company. To apply for this position, submit cover letter and resume to Steven Byers through the secure online portal. For best chance of consideration, please submit your application by April 22, 2022. APPLY NOW

Questions may be directed to Steve.Byers (at) MoranCompany.com.