Chief Executive Officer (Client Search)

Location: Marysville, WA

Job Summary:

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is responsible for oversight of the daily operations of the financial and brand development/marketing functions and for significant contributions to the formulation, implementation, and administration of corporate-wide policies and business goals. Oversee the above functions, while building out the foundational structure to meet the expected workplace culture and meet critical success factors of the reorganization.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Providing leadership, direction and management.



2. Perform due diligence and feasibility of new business opportunities based upon set evaluation criteria.



3. Oversee branding and marketing to assist with on and off-reservation investment opportunities.



4. Lead business planning, feasibility analysis, deal structuring, contract negotiations, acquisitions, development, and operations.



5. Collaborate with Asset Management department which is department that negotiates land leases and with OBFM on determining best and highest use.



6. Collaborate with Board and its Asset Management department to assign economic development lands on- and off-reservation for development.



7. Assist with the development of policies and procedures, as well as detailed reporting requirements.



8. Build the foundational structure and positions needed to meet the expected business objectives workplace culture.



9. Contribute to the formulation, implementation, and administration of corporate-wide policies and business objectives.



10. Review accounting and financial analyses, budgets, and financial reports.



11. Collaborate with OBFM on the Economic Development investment fund’s portfolio management and design.



12. Collaborate with Executive Director of IT to ensure the effectiveness and appropriateness of IT systems.



13. Serve as an advisor to the Board.



14. In conjunction with Director of OBFM assess mergers and acquisitions to determine if they are economically feasible, if there is a shared vision, reputation and workplace culture of the potential merger or acquisition, and perform other due diligence to provide data-driven decision making.



15. Participate in strategic planning and the development of performance measures to meet management requirements; ensure the plan is being implemented.



16. Provide guidance on change management throughout the organization in a manner that supports success, and allows employees to move from current state to future state in an organized fashion that is aligned with business goals.



17. Perform other duties as assigned.

Position Qualifications:

A minimum of 15 years’ experience as a Chief Executive Officer, or as a senior level executive with business, financial, and investment experience, along with significant Board interaction



A Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Finance, Economics or other closely-related field of study

Mandatory Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other Qualifications:

· Knowledge and understanding of economic development, investments, and business operations with an innovative approach in application of knowledge



· Skills in budget development, analysis, oversight and expense control; marketing; service enhancement both through volume growth and program development



· Experience in personnel management



· Ability to develop policies and procedures and implement them



· Experience in strategic planning and risk management, with the ability to develop and implement comprehensive strategic plans



· Ability to apply process development to facilitate regulatory compliance



· Knowledge of Tribal sovereignty and the impact of applicable regulatory standards



· Strong interpersonal skills and negotiation skills



· Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills



· High-level leadership skills, initiative and persistence needed to accomplish goals and objectives



· Ability to function as an effective member of a work group, gaining the respect and cooperation of others



· Knowledge of change management models, factors of resistance and solutions, and demonstrated ability to move an organization, and its employees, forward in order to meet the goals and objectives of the organization



· Demonstrated mergers and acquisitions experience with a proven track record of pre and post- acquisition planning and implementation



· Excellent planning and organization skills



· History of successful and positive working relationships with the governing body or Board of all prior employers



· Effective sharing of information with governing bodies and employees in an appropriate and timely manner



· Ability to develop positive community relations; including an understanding of the political issues in the community and organization



· Strong leadership skills and the ability mentor subordinate employees; ability to build and manage effective teams



· High ethical standards with no history of ethics complaints



· Sensitivity towards the Native American culture



· A record of satisfactory performance in all prior and current employment, as evidenced by positive employment references from period and current employers and other references



· Proficient computer and software skills are required, including, but not limited to Microsoft products such as Excel, Word, Adobe PDF, and Outlook

Preferred Qualifications:

· Prior experience working with Native American populations

Other:

The Client publicly announces that Indian Preference in hiring applies to all Client job opportunities.

