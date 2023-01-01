CEO of Buffalo Nations Grasslands Alliance

- Details
The CEO of BNGA will serve as the Chief Administrator for BNGA under the guidance and direction of the Board of Directors (which consists of eight Directors). The CEO will be the public face of BNGA, creating and maintaining strong, collaborative relationships with all BNGA participants and people and organizations in the U.S. Northern Great Plains ecoregion, including Tribal Councils, Tribal Leaders’ Associations, Tribal natural resources departments, Native peoples, Native non-governmental organizations, federal agencies, and other organizations. The CEO will develop and implement a fundraising plan to enhance BNGA’s programs in accordance with its mission and goals. The CEO will also recruit and manage all of BNGA’s staff and contractors, create and manage BNGA’s annual budget, administer BNGA’s policy efforts and programs, and work with the Board of Directors and participants to ensure organizational sustainability. The CEO will be responsible for conducting business in a manner that coincides with BNGA’s Bylaws, Regional Conservation Plan, Outreach and Engagement Plan, Fundraising Strategy, and applicable regulations, policies, and procedures. The CEO will frequently be involved in situations that are very complex and highly sensitive and is expected to always conduct themself in a professional manner. This position requires a professional working knowledge in fundraising, management, partnership building, and Native nations in the Northern Great Plains in the United States, as well as some familiarity with the field of cultural/natural resources and conservation.
