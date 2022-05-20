- Details
ATS Lecturer
NS Faculty of Native Studies
Competition No.: A115747823
Closing Date: Jun 13, 2022
While this position welcomes applications from individuals external to the university, current Academic Teaching Staff are first notified of available positions and will receive first consideration in accordance with the terms of Schedule D of the Academic Collective Agreement prior to considering external candidates. Please indicate your internal status using the "Advertisement" drop down menu when applying.
This position is a part of the Association of the Academic Staff of the University of Alberta (AASUA).
Salary will be commensurate with experience in accordance with the Academic Teaching Staff (ATS) agreement (Term-12).
Working for the University of Alberta
The University of Alberta acknowledges that we are located on Treaty 6 territory, and respects the histories, languages and cultures of First Nations, Métis, Inuit and all First Peoples of Canada, whose presence continues to enrich our vibrant community.
We are home to more than 40,000 students in 200+ undergraduate and 500+ graduate programs, over 13,000 faculty and staff, 260,000 alumni worldwide and have been recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for over a decade.
Your work will have a meaningful influence on a fascinating cross section of people—from our students and stakeholders, to our renowned researchers and innovators who are quite literally curing diseases, making discoveries and generating solutions that make the world healthier, safer, stronger, and more just.
Department summary
The Faculty of Native Studies (FNS) is devoted to understanding the historical and contemporary relationships between Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal societies in Canada, with reference to the evolving Indigenous societies and cultures locally, nationally and internationally. The Faculty graduates both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal students with Bachelor's degrees in Native Studies, Native Studies and Education, Native Studies and Environmental Science and offers a Master of Arts in Native Studies and a PhD in Indigenous Studies. The Faculty also offers three Certificate Programs: Indigenous Governance and Partnership (embedded with Degree), Indigenous Governance and Partnership (nonembedded), and Aboriginal Sport and Recreation (embedded with degree).
Position Summary
Native Studies invites applications for a Lecturer, twelve-month teaching contract starting July 2022. Teaching and Service will be part of the contract. The lecturer will teach eight (8) 3-credit courses, Fall/Winter/Spring-Summer (3/3/2) including introductory courses and other courses subject to individual interests and Faculty needs. Introductory courses include shared materials and support from teaching assistants. Here is the list of courses:
Fall Term 2022
- NS 110 Historical Perspectives in Indigenous Studies (2 sections)
- NS 441 Indigenous Land Claims and Agreements
Winter Term 2023
- NS 111 Contemporary Perspectives in Indigenous Studies
- NS 201 Indigenous | Canada: Looking Forward/Looking Back
- NS 314 History of First Nations of Western Canada
Spring/Summer 2023
- TBD
Qualification:
Applicants must have a Ph.D. (preferable) in Indigenous Studies or related Discipline; or be ABD (dissertation submitted by September 1, 2022);
Interested candidates must have a minimum of a master's degree (PhD preferred) in Native Studies, Indigenous Studies, or equivalent, and professional work experience in the area of instruction to be considered qualified. Related teaching experience is strongly preferred;
Those who served as part-time temporary teaching staff in past with evaluation, if any, will receive full consideration. Where possible, applicants holding doctoral level qualifications or the equivalent professional qualifications shall receive preferential consideration in making appointments. The Faculty considers previous teaching experience, research and work experience in Aboriginal communities/agencies relevant qualifications. Applicants who can demonstrate a lived Indigenous/Aboriginal experience and/or Indigenous Aboriginal worldview in their contemporary lives will be given priority.
Salary will be commensurate with experience in accordance with the Academic Teaching Staff (ATS) Agreement.
All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply online by submitting:
- Cover letter
- Curriculum vitae
- A brief statement of teaching experience and interests (Attach under "Statement of Teaching/Research Interests" option)
- Summaries of previous teaching evaluations if available (Attach under "List of Publications" option)
- Please note: Letters of reference will only be requested from selected candidates. Referees should be prepared to send their letters;
Questions regarding the search may be directed to Nathalie Kermoal, Associate Dean (Academic) at [email protected]
Review of applications will begin: May 20, 2022.
Note: Online applications are accepted until midnight Mountain Standard Time of the closing date.
If interested please apply:
The University of Alberta is committed to an equitable, diverse, and inclusive workforce. We welcome applications from all qualified persons. We encourage women; First Nations, Métis and Inuit persons; members of visible minority groups; persons with disabilities; persons of any sexual orientation or gender identity and expression; and all those who may contribute to the further diversification of ideas and the University to apply.
COVID-19 Vaccination: Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in compliance with the University’s COVID-19 Vaccination Directive. Fully Vaccinated means a status an individual achieves 14 days after having received the recommended number of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada or the World Health Organization, and requires the individual to maintain the recommended number and type of vaccine doses as updated and required by Health Canada thereafter.
Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news?
For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.
Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news.
Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.