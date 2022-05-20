ATS Lecturer

Details

ATS Lecturer

NS Faculty of Native Studies

Competition No.: A115747823

Closing Date: Jun 13, 2022

While this position welcomes applications from individuals external to the university, current Academic Teaching Staff are first notified of available positions and will receive first consideration in accordance with the terms of Schedule D of the Academic Collective Agreement prior to considering external candidates. Please indicate your internal status using the "Advertisement" drop down menu when applying.

This position is a part of the Association of the Academic Staff of the University of Alberta (AASUA).

Salary will be commensurate with experience in accordance with the Academic Teaching Staff (ATS) agreement (Term-12).

The University of Alberta acknowledges that we are located on Treaty 6 territory, and respects the histories, languages and cultures of First Nations, Métis, Inuit and all First Peoples of Canada, whose presence continues to enrich our vibrant community.

We are home to more than 40,000 students in 200+ undergraduate and 500+ graduate programs, over 13,000 faculty and staff, 260,000 alumni worldwide and have been recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for over a decade.

Your work will have a meaningful influence on a fascinating cross section of people—from our students and stakeholders, to our renowned researchers and innovators who are quite literally curing diseases, making discoveries and generating solutions that make the world healthier, safer, stronger, and more just.

Department summary

The Faculty of Native Studies (FNS) is devoted to understanding the historical and contemporary relationships between Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal societies in Canada, with reference to the evolving Indigenous societies and cultures locally, nationally and internationally. The Faculty graduates both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal students with Bachelor's degrees in Native Studies, Native Studies and Education, Native Studies and Environmental Science and offers a Master of Arts in Native Studies and a PhD in Indigenous Studies. The Faculty also offers three Certificate Programs: Indigenous Governance and Partnership (embedded with Degree), Indigenous Governance and Partnership (nonembedded), and Aboriginal Sport and Recreation (embedded with degree).

Position Summary

Native Studies invites applications for a Lecturer, twelve-month teaching contract starting July 2022. Teaching and Service will be part of the contract. The lecturer will teach eight (8) 3-credit courses, Fall/Winter/Spring-Summer (3/3/2) including introductory courses and other courses subject to individual interests and Faculty needs. Introductory courses include shared materials and support from teaching assistants. Here is the list of courses:

Fall Term 2022

NS 110 Historical Perspectives in Indigenous Studies (2 sections)

NS 441 Indigenous Land Claims and Agreements

Winter Term 2023

NS 111 Contemporary Perspectives in Indigenous Studies

NS 201 Indigenous | Canada: Looking Forward/Looking Back

NS 314 History of First Nations of Western Canada

Spring/Summer 2023

TBD

Qualification:

Applicants must have a Ph.D. (preferable) in Indigenous Studies or related Discipline; or be ABD (dissertation submitted by September 1, 2022);

Interested candidates must have a minimum of a master's degree (PhD preferred) in Native Studies, Indigenous Studies, or equivalent, and professional work experience in the area of instruction to be considered qualified. Related teaching experience is strongly preferred;

Those who served as part-time temporary teaching staff in past with evaluation, if any, will receive full consideration. Where possible, applicants holding doctoral level qualifications or the equivalent professional qualifications shall receive preferential consideration in making appointments. The Faculty considers previous teaching experience, research and work experience in Aboriginal communities/agencies relevant qualifications. Applicants who can demonstrate a lived Indigenous/Aboriginal experience and/or Indigenous Aboriginal worldview in their contemporary lives will be given priority.

All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply online by submitting:

Cover letter

Curriculum vitae

A brief statement of teaching experience and interests (Attach under "Statement of Teaching/Research Interests" option)

Summaries of previous teaching evaluations if available (Attach under "List of Publications" option)

Please note: Letters of reference will only be requested from selected candidates. Referees should be prepared to send their letters;

Questions regarding the search may be directed to Nathalie Kermoal, Associate Dean (Academic) at [email protected]

Review of applications will begin: May 20, 2022.

Note: Online applications are accepted until midnight Mountain Standard Time of the closing date.

If interested please apply:

The University of Alberta is committed to an equitable, diverse, and inclusive workforce. We welcome applications from all qualified persons. We encourage women; First Nations, Métis and Inuit persons; members of visible minority groups; persons with disabilities; persons of any sexual orientation or gender identity and expression; and all those who may contribute to the further diversification of ideas and the University to apply.

