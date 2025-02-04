Ast Inst/Inst/Ast Prof Fixed Term

Anishinaabemowin Ast Inst/Inst/Ast Prof Fixed Term

Position Summary

The Department of Linguistics, Languages, and Cultures together with the American Indian and Indigenous Studies Program seeks applicants for either an assistant instructor, instructor or assistant professor, fixed-term, to teach Anishinaabemowin language and culture. This is a nine-month, academic year position to begin August 16, 2025 with the initial appointment lasting through August 15, 2027 with possibility for renewal. Rank is determined by highest degree, with a Bachelor’s degree required for an assistant instructor position, with a Master’s degree required for an instructor position and a PhD required for an assistant professor position. All degrees must be conferred by the time of hire. Salary is commensurate with experience.

Typically, full-time, non-tenure system faculty in the College teach three courses per semester. In this case, a full-time appointee would be expected to teach four courses in the first academic year (2025-2026) and five courses in the second year (2026-2027). In addition to this teaching expectation, a full-time appointee would be expected to utilize the remaining two course equivalent in the first year and one course equivalent in the second year for curriculum and program development. Each year, a full-time appointee would be expected to teach two courses in the American Indian and Indigenous Studies (AIIS) program and/or the Center for Integrative Studies in the Arts & Humanities (IAH), plus two Anishinaabemowin courses in the first year, and three in the subsequent two years.

It is the college’s preference to hire a full-time assistant instructor, instructor or assistant professor, fixed term, to fill this vacancy. However, we are open to making this appointment part-time, if requested by an exceptionally qualified appointee. A part-time appointee(s) would be expected to be at least half-time. They would also be expected to initially focus on building a strong language program, through curriculum and program development, with teaching responsibilities dependent on availability.

Join a supportive community in AIIS and LiLaC with experts in supportive language pedagogy.

Required Degree

Doctorate

Minimum Requirements

Successful candidates must hold a post-secondary degree and demonstrate the ability to teach Anishinaabemowin language and culture.

Bachelor’s degree required for an assistant instructor position,

Master’s degree required for an instructor position,

PhD required for an assistant professor position,

Demonstrated advanced proficiency in Anishinaabemowin required.

Desired Qualifications

A Master’s degree or higher in Indigenous language and culture instruction or other area of expertise related to Great Lakes Anishinaabe culture and/or Indigenous language revitalization.

Interest or experience in curriculum and program development.

Preference for candidates with full-time availability. Candidates with part-time availability considered upon appointee request, in consideration for college need.

Required Application Materials

Qualified applicants should submit

a cover letter

current curriculum vitae

A 1-page summary of your philosophy of diversity, equity, and inclusion as it pertains to intellectual leadership in the areas of teaching/curriculum development, research/creative activities, service, outreach, advising, and/or administration. The statement should also include an explanation of related past or planned activities/endeavors as well as how the candidate will advance MSU’s goals of inclusive excellence. For more about MSU’s DEI efforts, see https://inclusion.msu.edu/. For more information about writing diversity statements, see https://cal.msu.edu/documents/cal-guidelines-for-the-writing-of-diversity-statements/

the names and email addresses of 3 potential referees.

Special Instructions

Review of applications will begin March 1, 2025 and will continue until the position is filled. Applications must be submitted electronically to the Michigan State University Human Resources website http://careers.msu.edu. Posting number 1013111.

For more information, contact Kristin Arola, Chair of the Search Committee at [email protected].

Persons with disabilities have the right to request and receive reasonable accommodation.

Review of Applications Begins On

03/01/2025

