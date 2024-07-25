Associate Curator of Indigenous History, Bozeman, MT

Details

Museum of the Rockies (MOR) seeks candidates who have significant understanding and passion for American Indian cultures of the Northern Rockies and Plains to be its first Associate Curator of Indigenous History and Culture. This position meets the museum’s commitment to better tell, share, and incorporate Indigenous voices into its exhibits and programs. The Associate Curator will play an important role in being a cultural liaison, helping the museum build long-term relationships with Native Nations and Tribal members. This position should also assist the museum in better supporting Tribal communities.

The Associate Curator helps MOR meet its long-term vision and goals of decolonizing approaches to history. As part of this, the Associate Curator is responsible for building Native perspectives in exhibits (and programs) and ensuring that diverse American Indian voices are heard.

Reporting to the Curator of Cultural History, the Associate Curator oversees and manages American Indian curatorial projects, performs research for exhibits and programs, fosters relationships with Native Nations and Tribal representatives, provides public and staff programs as required, and acts as the key organizer for the museum’s American Indian Council.