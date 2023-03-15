Assistant or Associate Professor of Social Work

Details

The Department of Social Work at the University of Minnesota, Duluth has two full-time, tenure track faculty positions available at the rank of Assistant or Associate Professor for its MSW and BSW programs beginning August 21, 2023. Individuals who hold underrepresented and/or marginalized identities, especially American Indian and other Indigenous people, are strongly encouraged to apply. Job duties and responsibilities for this full time, tenure track position include teaching courses in a variety of areas in both BSW and MSW programs; advising students; conducting and publishing scholarly research; providing professional, community and university service; and mentoring and supervising students in social work field placements.

Required qualifications include:

1. A PhD or Doctorate in Social Work or related field (e.g., Education, Public Health, Sociology, Psychology, American Indian Studies) completed by the start of the contract.

2. An active commitment to working with diverse populations and fostering socially just, culturally responsive, and antiracist practices in higher education, social work, or community settings.

3. A clearly articulated research agenda.

4. A Master's Degree in Social Work (MSW) from a CSWE-accredited or ISWDRES-approved program and eligibility for Social Work licensure in Minnesota.

The University of Minnesota requires an online application for this position. To review the complete job description and to apply, go to http://www1.umn.edu/ohr/employment/ and search for job opening 354487. To ensure full consideration of your application, please submit all materials online by April 5, 2023. The University of Minnesota is an equal opportunity educator and employer.