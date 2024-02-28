Apply for Dartmouth College’s Tribal Leadership Academy Aug. 2024

Details

Dartmouth College will host its inaugural Tribal Leadership Academy this summer, August 4-10, 2024 in Hanover, New Hampshire. The Academy will allow up to 25 newly elected or appointed tribal government leaders to engage with each other and an experienced group of faculty presenters to consider best governance practices in the areas of inter-governmental relations, economic development, health care delivery, natural resource management, and tribal law and order. Please see our website for further details, including the application process.

https://sites.dartmouth.edu/tribal-leadership-academy/

The costs of travel and attendance will be covered by Dartmouth College. The review of applications will begin on May 1, 2024.