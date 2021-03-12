Monastery Manor

Details

Beginning on March 22, 2021

A 146 Unit building for persons 62 years of age & older including 17 units designated for the disabled, located at 2 Father Finian Sullivan Drive, Yonkers, NY 10703, is available for rent to those with limited income. Qualifications will be based on income guidelines. One bedroom units only.

Interested persons may obtain an application by the following:

Call: (914) 963-0202

Visit: www.hhmgmt.com to download an application

Email: [email protected] to request an application





Completed applications must be sent regular mail to the P.O. Box noted on the application and received by May 22, 2021.



