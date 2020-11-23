Careers

JOB POSTING: Staff Reporter

Details

Indian Country Media, the parent company of Native News Online and Tribal Business News, has an immediate opening for a full-time general assignment reporter. We’re looking for a highly motivated, curious journalist to join our virtual newsroom to cover a range of news affecting Indian Country. This new position would split general assignment duties for both publications, helping to break important stories and tracking down news that matters to our readers.

Native News Online is a 10-year-old independent news website covering a range of important social, cultural and economic stories aimed at changing the narrative about Indian Country with fair and accurate reporting. On Oct. 1, Native News Online launched Tribal Business News as a new offshoot to serve as a leading source of business journalism in Indian Country.

Both our newsrooms apply old-school journalism techniques to the digital era. We value conducting research, asking strong questions, working with editors to hone story angles and performing rigorous fact-checking before stories are published.

For the open position, we prefer American Indian or Alaska Native candidates with a journalism degree or 1-2 years of journalism experience, an eye for compelling stories and attention to deadlines. We will provide training and mentoring in journalism and offer competitive pay, benefits and a flexible work environment.

Please inquire at [email protected]