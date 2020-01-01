Careers

JOB POSTING: Crazy Horse Memorial Manager of Residence Life for The Indian University of North America

Details

Crazy Horse Memorial is currently accepting applications for the Manager of Residence Life for The Indian University of North America. This position is responsible for developing, delivering, and supervising the residential life component of programs offered at The Indian University of North America.

The manager supervises residential staff and responsibly sets residential staff schedules to ensure appropriate oversight. This professional is also among the Academic Success Coaches supporting students onsite and through college graduation. The Residence Life Manager is involved in select recruitment activities acquiring student applications to University programs. Working with the Director of Programs, this position will coordinate the day-to-day operations and scheduling of the University facility and facilitate creative and innovative methods for engaging students in co-curricular learning experiences within the residential hall and the Black Hills region.

This is a full-time, salaried exempt position based at The Indian University of North America of Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The Residence Life Manager is required to live in the residence hall while programs are in session. A Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university is required in a relevant field along with experience with the development and delivery of intentional residential education for college students. Experience in a higher education program for Native students is preferred and knowledge of recruitment, selection, training, and ongoing development of residential life activities and supervision of student support staff is essential. Preference is given to qualified candidates who are enrolled in a federally-recognized Native Nation. Benefits include year-round lodging, food while programs are in session, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, SIMPLE IRA retirement plan, supplementary benefits, paid time off, holidays, and a variety of designated benefits for employees. Qualified candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) references to:

Human Resources Manager

Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation

12151 Avenue of the Chiefs

Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900

Or e-mail a cover letter, resume and three (3) references to [email protected]