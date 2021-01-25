JOB POSTING: AIANTA is Seeking a Content & Social Media Coordinator

- Details
AIANTA is seeking an energetic, well-organized self-starter to serve as Content & Social Media Coordinator
The Content & Social Media Coordinator is responsible for the planning, coordination and execution of AIANTA’s content needs, including managing all online articles, newsletter content, external requests for content and the management of all agency social media sites. The Content & Social Media Coordinator’s responsibilities include developing an agency-wide content calendar, producing regular articles for two agency websites, responding to external partner requests for content, managing all agency e-communications, and managing multiple agency social media channels.
