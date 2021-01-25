JOB POSTING: AIANTA is Seeking a Visitor Outreach Manager

- Details
AIANTA is seeking an energetic, well-organized self-starter to serve as Visitor Outreach Manager
The Visitor Outreach Manager is responsible for the planning, coordination and execution of AIANTA’s Visitor Outreach programming efforts. Domestic and international travel is required for this position. This position will support existing programming and work with leadership to grow the program to expand impact and reach. The Visitor Outreach Manager will support AIANTA’s outreach, marketing, technical assistance, training and participation at travel trade shows and complete other duties as assigned. The list of duties and responsibilities below is illustrative and should not be considered all-inclusive.
Learn more here.
Since you're here...
We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.