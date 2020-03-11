2020 Native Broadcast Summit Cancelled Due to Coronavirus
Published March 11, 2020
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Native Public Media (NPM) announced on Tuesday it has cancelled the 2020 Native Broadcast Summit that was scheduled for April 27-30 because of growing public health concern regarding COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.
NPM’s decision is based on prioritizing the health and safety of summit participants and is supported by advisories from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and travel restrictions issued by tribes and others throughout the nation.
“It brings me great sadness that I will not get to see my many friends and members of our Tribal radio family,” said Tripp Crouse, Station Advisory Committee Chair. “The cancellation of the Native Broadcast Summit did not come easily, and the decision was made out of respect for the health and safety of attendees and presenters. I look forward to seeing everyone during the 2021 Native Broadcast Summit.”
Native Public Media’s preventative steps are in line with those articulated by tribal governments and other broadcast licensees to keep their citizens safe and healthy. Station personnel are also needed on the frontlines to provide information about COVID-19 to the tribal communities they serve.
“I would like to thank the SAC Chair and NPM staff for organizing a great event with stellar speakers and highly informative sessions. While unfortunately we must cancel this year’s Summit, I want to assure our participants that we will be looking at other ways to share this important content, wherever possible. We also appreciate everyone’s understanding as we – like many organizations today – make this difficult decision to protect the safety and well-being of our participants,” NPM Board Chair Roanne Robinson-Shaddox said.
NPM remains open for business and will continue to provide service to stations within its network.
For questions regarding the cancelation of the Summit contact Melissa Begay at mbegay@nativepublicmedia.org