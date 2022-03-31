Two Indigenous Fashion Designers Up For Designer of the Year at Phoenix Fashion Week

Details By Darren Thompson March 31, 2022

For the first time in event history, the Phoenix Fashion Week has two finalists for Designer of the Year who are Indigenous, Norma Baker Flying Horse of Red Berry Woman and Rita Zebell of House of Maenoir. Both designers went through a rigorous selection process that took months of preparation, submissions, interviews, and follow-up.

“I’m excited, nervous, and feeling the pressure because the previous winner was an Indigenous designer,” Red Berry Woman owner and designer Norma Baker Flying Horse said to Native News Online. “I really have to step up my game and my work because although we are both Indigenous designers, we have different styles and it’s important for the organizers to see that.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indigenous fashion designer ACONAV owner and designer, Loren Aragon, was awarded Phoenix Fashion Week’s Designer of the Year. This is Phoenix Fashion Week’s first live event since the beginning of the pandemic.

Red Berry Woman’s designs have graced Hollywood’s red carpet at the Grammy Awards, adored and worn by former Mrs. University Ashley Callingbull, and has been showcased at fashion shows from Paris to the United National Inter-Tribal Youth’s (UNITY) annual conference. Norma Baker Flying Horse’s designs incorporates Native American traditional garment styles into contemporary couture garments and ready to wear for both women and men.

Baker Flying Horse’s pride in her heritage and craftsmanship is displayed in each item she creates. She strives to showcase her work as having an educational component

“One of the things I would like to see my business accomplish is to help break stereotypes that we’re all the same,” said Baker Flying Horse of her designs. “The other is cultural appropriation. I want people to know what is appropriate and what not to appropriate from our traditional cultures.”

The two-day fashion event will showcase Spring and Summer 2022 collections with 20 designer runway shows April 15-16, 2022. Phoenix Fashion Week is considered the leading fashion industry event in the Southwest. The growing industry leader aims to bridge the gap between national and international designers and premier retailers and top fashion media.

Rita Zebell of House of Maenoir lives in the Phoenix area and is originally from the Navajo Nation. She recalls pursuing fashion after attending her first Phoenix Fashion Week, more than seven years ago and has since gone to Phoenix College and earned a degree in fashion design. She never thought she’d be featured as one of the designers for the prestigious fashion show, let alone for Designer of the Year. However, she recalls putting in the work and participating in Phoenix Fashion Week’s various programs, including its signature Designer Boot Camp.

“It’s been a long time goal, and I am super excited,” said Rita Zebell to Native News Online. “I’m very happy to be chosen as one of the finalists for Designer of the Year.”

Zebell predominantly uses leather that’s organic, vegan and ethically sourced in her designs. She calls her own style “Pin-up Retro” style, and hopes to soon incorporate her Diné cultural designs into her clothing. The 2022 is her first full runway show at the Phoenix Fashion Show.

Each week, the Phoenix Fashion Week showcases its designers and their progress on its Instagram account, @phxfashionweek. ach designer is teamed with a team of industry experts that focus on a variety of skills within the industry from marketing to distribution. The Phoenix Fashion Show will announce the winner on April 16.

More Stories Like This

11 years of Native News We are celebrating our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. We are celebrating our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.

Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re able, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $11 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter