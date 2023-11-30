Tribal Museums Day Kicks Off December 2nd

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 30, 2023

From December 2-9, Tribal Museums across Indian Country are offering free admission and special programming in honor of Tribal Museum Day.

The Association on American Indian Affairs announced the second annual Tribal Museums Day, with a live-streaming event to kick off the weeklong celebration on December 2.

Tribal Museums Day, which takes place the first Saturday of December, began last year in celebration of the Association on American Indian Affairs’ 100th anniversary. The day’s mission is to encourage people to visit tribal museums and learn directly from tribes themselves about their histories, culture, and ways of life.

“Tribal Museums Day is a great way to bring more people through the door and change more hearts and minds about the diverse histories, cultures and lifeways of Native Peoples,” Shannon O'Loughlin (Choctaw) CEO and Attorney for the Association said in a statement.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“By creating special events like this, we re-educate the public (and our own People) about how our Nations stand as the primary authorities about our diverse histories, knowledge, cultures, lifeways and values.”

Participating museums include the Navajo Nation Museum and Visitors Center in Arizona, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Museum in Oregon, and the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma. Some Tribal museums and Cultural Centers may offer free or discounted admission, art markets, or live demonstrations.

For those who are unable to attend in person, the Association on American Indian Affairs will be hosting a live stream event on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. from the Hocokata Ti, the Museum and Cultural Center of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, and emceed by Shannon Martin, Match-E-B-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians.

Tune in to the Association on American Indian Affairs YouTube channel YouTube channel or Facebook page on December 2 at 2:30 p.m. CT to watch live interviews with wisdom keepers from Tribal Museums and Cultural Centers across Indian Country.

Help us ensure that the celebration of Native Heritage never stops by donating here.









More Stories Like This

Together, we can educate, enlighten, and empower. November is celebrated as “Native American Heritage Month.” At Native News Online, we amplify Native voices and share our relatives’ unique perspectives every day of the year. We believe every month should celebrate Native American heritage.

If you appreciate our commitment to Native voices and our mission to tell stories that connect us to our roots and inspire understanding and respect, we hope you will consider making a donation this month to support our work. For those who commit to a recurring donation of $12 per month or more, or make a one-time donation of $150 or greater, we're excited to offer you a copy of our upcoming Indian Boarding School publication and access to our quarterly Founder’s Circle meetings and newsletter. Donate Free Newsletter