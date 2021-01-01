You’re Filing for Bankruptcy. What’s Next?

Details

Some think bankruptcy is the end. Others (mostly those who’ve been through it) say it’s rather a restart, a reincarnation of your enterprise and entrepreneurship, though they aren’t eager to revisit it either. If you’ve been thinking about bankruptcy lately, you can contact Debtstoppers to learn more about it. But this is what you should know before taking any step.

Getting Untouchable

So, you go and bring your case to the courthouse. It will take a bunch of documents that prove your inability to handle all your debts. This filing requires a certain fee, but if your income is below a certain level (say, 150% of the federal poverty guidelines), you can file for waiving your fee. At least, it’s a moment to catch your breath.

The day you file for bankruptcy, your creditors get informed about that. This means they cannot try to collect their debts from you on their own anymore. On the other hand, your current affairs will be investigated. And if they find out that some of your property has been transferred to your family members, or you have gotten into a new debt right before, then… In short, you better not. Or you may experience quite a different sort of untouchability.

All That Is Mine..?

As you’re responsible for your property, can it happen that after the proceedings all that is yours you will carry with you? Well, not exactly. First, you have to undergo some means test to decide whether you don’t abuse the system. It will consider your income for the last 6 months and then lead the judges to the decision.

If your filing is satisfied, the consequences will not be limited to debt discharging. Almost certainly you will lose all your real estate and non-exempt property (if you file for Chapter 7). It may mean having your debts restructured, and you work to cover them for the next few years if you file for Chapter 13. You may lose your credit cards, or get your credit limit shrunk. Your credit score will definitely suffer from this experience. In addition, it will be harder to get the loans necessary for a new startup.

Learn to Earn

It does not only mean that you should reflect on your actions and see where you went wrong. No, you may be officially required to take the Bankruptcy Course. This will take some of your precious time (well, now it’s not as precious as before), but this course may really give you something to succeed the next time. Remember: none of your creditors wants you to go bankrupt, and least of them all it’s the state.

Make Your Research

Anyway, you need to make your own research before you decide to file. Maybe there are other ways to get out of these debts, like contacting each creditor separately and working out a restructured plan. But if not… Well, if you do file, you will need legal support like never before (and hopefully never again). Whatever: stay strong!

