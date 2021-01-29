Why It Helps to Learn Your Ancestry

Details

It's not unusual for people to want to learn more about their ancestry. It's almost natural to want to learn where your ancestors came from and discover more about what types of hardships they might have endured.

This is especially important if you're trying to trace any Native American roots. In order to know if you are descended from one of the 574 federally recognized tribes, you have to do your research. This is critical if you want to have a chance at claiming any federal aid.

Here are a few reasons why it helps to learn about your ancestry.

It can be fun

If you like to do research of any sort, then this will be a blast. You get to research one of the most personally relatable topics out there: your history.

It's an activity that lets you be productive with your time. You get to do something worthwhile without necessarily feeling overwhelmed or stressed out.

You're more-or-less a detective, and the objective is to discover your origin story. It's a task that requires quite a bit of effort, but the end result is pretty rewarding. Plus, it will only serve to benefit you.

You also don’t have to do this alone. You can work with a loved one like your spouse or sibling to track down information and gather vital records like birth or marriage certificates.

Connect the past to the future

There are many traditions and customs that tend to get lost between generations. It’s almost unavoidable as technology progresses and values shift.

For example, the Cherokee hunters used to pray to the wind, mountains, and rivers for a successful hunt. They would ask for god's forgiveness when they took an animal’s life and threw some of its meat into fire as a sacrifice.

Nowadays, you don't really see that practice used too often. It's more commonplace for people to go hunting for sport, maybe take a few pictures and post them on social media, and that's pretty much it.

To be fair, plenty of things have changed. There are more laws in place that prevent you from hunting wherever you feel like, technology has evolved to allow for more advanced forms of hunting, and most people don't have to hunt for food on a daily basis.

From this example, you get an idea of how things have changed over time. However, we shouldn't neglect what our ancestors had to do on a daily basis to survive. By learning how they lived, we can learn how to carry some of their traditions in the present day.

Maybe we don’t go hunting on a daily basis or even have the same religious beliefs as our ancestors, but we can practice being thankful for the food we have. Maybe we don't sacrifice part of our meal to a fire, but instead, donate food to charity when we can.

You learn new information

Learning about your ancestry can often be an eye-opening experience. You don't know what kind of interesting things you'll find.

You could discover new relatives. You could find out one of your ancestors was a sheriff or a snake charmer. You might even find out your ancestors were predisposed to certain disorders like addiction or depression, which can help you in the long run. The possibilities are plentiful.

A big draw is learning how deep your ancestral roots trace. As mentioned earlier, when you’re trying to receive any type of federal assistance for tribal ancestry, you need to have proof.

Many people think they can just take a DNA test, and that's all the proof they need, but that's incorrect. A DNA test does not show you are connected to a tribe, nor does it outright prove your race.

Through ancestry research, you can learn if your ancestors were part of a federally recognized tribe. From there, you might be able to get some government assistance if you need it, but there are no guarantees.

Why it’s important

Your ancestry will always be a part of you. It's not something we can deny, nor should we forget. The more we learn about it, the better off we tend to be.

It's our duty to learn what we can about our ancestry to preserve certain traditions and pass down knowledge to future generations.