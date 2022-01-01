Why is legal sports betting getting more popular among the States?

Details

If you’ve been following financial news or local happenings in certain states, then you’ve probably heard something about legal sports betting. Even just driving down the highway in some states will expose you to countless billboards advertising sportsbook apps and their signup offers. You could be wondering why now is the time for this to get so popular. Haven’t people been betting on sports games for a long time? Well yes, but it hasn’t always been legal. Here’s what’s changed and why it has made such a big impact all over the United States.

The to-do around legal sports betting started in 2018 with a decision from the Supreme Court. The US used to have a federal prohibition that banned certain types of gambling outside of tribal casinos and special situations like Las Vegas. This is why many states have small gambling like the lottery or scratch tickets but don’t have larger operations like casinos or sports betting apps. The Supreme Court ended the prohibition so that individual states could make their own gambling laws. The result was several states drafting measures to allow online gambling, with special attention given to sports betting apps and stations inside arenas.

What we’ve been seeing in the past few years is a newfound, widespread acceptance of gambling. As mentioned before, people have been betting on sports with friends for a long time. With more legal options comes larger operations. These apps run by big betting companies connect users all over the states to bring them larger jackpots and a bigger variety of events to bet on. With so many options, the idea of sports betting itself is becoming more appealing to a wider variety of people.

It also helps that the results of legal sports betting have been profitable right away: budget figures from multiple states show that millions are made per month from online casinos and sports betting. These numbers are coming from states like Michigan and Arizona too, not the big gambling states like Nevada and New Jersey. In fact, the sports betting revenue from Michigan and Arizona have surpassed New Jersey in some months. States that were on the fence, in the beginning, are seeing the money made by Arizona sports betting and want it for themselves.

Sports betting is proving to be the big star of legal online sports betting. Casino games like slots have broken out into their own apps, and the poker industry reached new players by switching to online play. But sports betting has proven results in all the states it is legalized in. Already we’re seeing plans to install betting kiosks and stations in sports arenas, showing that the business is profitable even when you’re not betting. Sports betting is boosting the local economy of the states, making it a topic of conversation outside of sports fandom.

On the user side, we’re seeing more people get into sports betting due to the sheer convenience of it. Betting through an app opens the hobby up to people who live miles away from casinos or stadiums. Sure these people have probably bet on big games before, but it usually happens in small cash pools amongst friends or co-workers. By allowing it to happen on an app with simple menus, the states are inviting more people to dip their toes into gambling. The apps themselves offer things like free starter bets to ease new players in. With so many new users entering the picture, sports betting is bound to be a topic of conversation in more groups. And as more people take part and more money is reported, more states will start to legalize it, furthering the conversation. Expect sports betting to be one of the dominant industries of 2022.