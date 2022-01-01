Why is it important to quarantine?

Details

The coronavirus pandemic just doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon. No matter how many times we dream of returning back to normal life, with new variants constantly emerging at regular intervals, the virus just bounces back with new strength and vigor. At such times, the only plausible thing for us to do is to listen to the doctors, wear masks properly, sanitize our hands, and no matter how difficult it may sound, keep on maintaining social distance. The virus has proven to be so dangerous because of its unique ability to survive for long periods by staying as an aerosol in the air and spreading through even the tiniest of micro-droplets. And that is what makes it so hard to detect. Therefore, proper covid testing has become the need of the hour. Make sure to quarantine yourself properly if the test comes out positive.

Staying completely isolated and not being able to interact with your family may sound very difficult, but quarantining yourself is the best way to protect them. Many people have been found to be asymptotic, and due to the lack of symptoms, you do not know whether you are affected or not. You may end up infecting several others with the deadly virus unknowingly. Therefore, don’t hesitate to get yourself tested as you may only end up putting others at risk.

Why Should You Quarantine?

As the coronavirus became a pandemic, terms such as ‘quarantine’ and ‘social distancing’ have been repeatedly used to protect people and make them aware. The Covid-19 virus has been observed to be highly dangerous for people with low immunity, especially the aged and the sick. The constantly evolving nature of the virus has made it harder to detect, thereby allowing it to spread freely and rapidly. In this situation, quarantine has proven to be the most effective method in reducing the spread of this contagious virus. Doctors have repeatedly stressed the need for self-quarantine and isolation to keep you and your family safe from the deadly fangs of the virus.

When Should You Quarantine?

If you have come in close contact with someone who has already contracted the Covid-19 virus, you should immediately quarantine yourself and get tested. If you have not yet received a single dose of vaccine or are not fully vaccinated, the chances of getting infected increase significantly, and therefore, self-quarantine is a must.



Dos and Don’ts in Quarantine

Let’s take a look at what you should and shouldn’t do while being in quarantine.

Stay At Home – Strictly stay inside your house, more preferably in a separate room lest others get infected. Take physical leave from your office and try working from home as much as possible. If your entire family is affected, ask for help from your close neighbors to help you with the shopping and groceries.

Monitor Yourself – Stay in constant touch with your doctor. Don’t be afraid if you test positive; just take their advice and consult them immediately in case you notice any abnormalities.

Stay Separate For a While – Make sure to use separate bedding, cutlery, and soap for your daily use. Keep them at a different place to avoid confusion.

Maintain Social Distancing – Keep yourself physically distanced from everyone at all times. Don’t let anyone inside your room for a while.

Stay Away From Your Pets – Though there is no solid evidence to show that the virus can spread through pets, to stay safe and keep them safe as well, avoid hugging and cuddling your pets for a few days.

Frequently Wash Your Hands – Maintaining hygiene is a crucial part of quarantine. Always sanitize your hands or wash them with soap to keep them clean. Use tissue while coughing and sneezing to prevent the spread of the virus through droplets.

Conclusion

To win the prolonged battle with this new and deadly virus, we all must take care of each other and ensure that we keep ourselves and our families safe at all times. The pandemic has taught us the importance and necessity of adhering to proper safety and cleanliness measures. To date, the pandemic has seemed to be overwhelming, but in reality, we all can help to slow down the spread of this virus. We will make a big difference to the lives of everyone around us if we properly follow the guidelines and practice the required safety measures.