Why are Slots Such a Staple in Online Casinos?

When anyone thinks about casinos, slot machines are probably the first thing that comes to mind. They have been around since 1895, and today, online slots are one of the leading games among gamblers far and wide. There are a few reasons why slots are so popular today and why the gaming industry keeps investing in new games and features constantly.

Apart from offering fast-paced entertainment, slots are easy to play. Players don’t need any previous experience to play them. Furthermore, they are always accessible, and most online casinos offer excellent mobile apps to keep players entertained. Let’s take a more in-depth look at what makes online slots so valuable.

How Slots Started

Slot machines have a long history. The first machine was introduced back in 1891 in New York. It had 5 drums with 50 playing cards, and it had the first direct payout mechanism ever. The bar owner paid all who won on the spot. As the first slots became very popular, they were improved during the course of the next 17 years.

Ever since Herbert Mills created the first hugely popular slot that was available in most bowling alleys, shops and saloons from 1908 onwards, the next big step didn’t happen until 1964. That was the year when the first electromechanical slot was created, and it soon became trendy. However, video slots, as we know them today, were released in 1996 and they took the industry by storm. Nowadays, the vast majority of the slot machines found in land-based casinos are video slots.

The Introduction of Online Slots

As the internet became a regular part of everyday life, casinos saw it as an opportunity to distribute games to players all over the planet. The first online slots appeared in 1996. They became an instant hit and their player base kept growing steadily.

Things were at a standstill for a few decades, but as mobile devices became popular, casinos realized that they had a perfect platform for further expansion. Many casinos and developers made apps that allow players to choose between hundreds of different online slots with a higher return to player (RTP) and lower buy-ins. Today, players can simply log in and spin a few slots whenever they want. Many of the available options are free, so slots became even more popular.

Slots are Easy to Play

One great thing about slots is that they don’t require any experience to play. The focus is on entertainment, and they are designed to be as simple as possible. Players only have to spin the wheel and hope that they have enough luck to win. There are no strategies involved, no complicated rules, just a simple action that is repeated over and over again.

In fact, simplicity is what made slots so popular in the first place. Back in the day when most casinos focused on table games, such as roulette, slot machines quickly gained popularity because anyone could play and win. Many players who visit online casinos today still prefer playing slots over any other game because slots are relaxing and entertaining. Moreover, they are more affordable, since many can be played in denominations as low as one cent.

They Have Mass Appeal

If traditional slots are very appealing, online slots are even better because anyone can play them on their mobile device. Many online casinos work to attract new players all the time, keeping the gambling industry on the rise. Online slots are excellent for attracting younger players and driving the industry forward. The fact that anyone who owns a mobile device can play them gives slots more appeal than any other gambling game.

New technologies for online slots keep expanding and, since anyone can play online slots at any time, it’s only logical that they will become even more popular in the future.

Easy to Make

All slots work on the same principle. A player spins the reels, hoping to hit multiple matching symbols to get the biggest prize. Ever since the first video slots in 1996, the game’s core hasn’t changed at all. That means that casinos and slot developers can easily make new slot themes and further expand the games’ reach.

Today, you can find hundreds if not thousands of different slot themes. They look different, the symbols are not the same, and some of them can even unlock a backstory to keep players interested, but the core hasn't changed one bit. Online casinos keep releasing new slots; it's obvious that it doesn't take a lot of effort or money to make them.

There are Also Free Slots

Online casinos have blurred the lines between gambling and gaming with free slots, free spins and other games. The market is full of free casino apps, and slots players can enjoy them without spending a dollar. They are created as a form of pure entertainment, but they also help casinos bring new players closer to trying paid slots.

The industry is always looking for new ways to attract younger generations, and free online slots are one of the most effective methods so far. Developers practically gamified slot machines, giving players all kinds of challenges. Players keep spinning the wheel to get a sense of achievement, which is one reason why online slots are so popular today.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that online slots became a popular part of the gaming industry ever since they became available on mobile devices. Years ago, slots were reserved only for gamblers who physically traveled to casinos, but today, anyone can play online slots whenever they want.

Casinos realized long ago that slots can help them grow their user base, so they keep investing in new games and features. The future will probably introduce us to virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) slots that will offer the most immersive experience so far.