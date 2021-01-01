Who are the 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers are a professional American Football team that is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. They compete in the NFL as a member of the NFC’s West division.

Originally the 49ers were in the AAFC (All-American Football Conference), back when they were founded in 1946, but they joined the NFL in 1949 when the two leagues merged. They were the first major league professional sports franchise that was based in San Francisco, and they are amazingly the 10th oldest franchise in the NFL!

The team began playing at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco before they moved to Candlestick Park in 1971, then onto Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in 2014. However, since 1988 their headquarters has been located in Santa Clara.

This team has won a total of 5 Super Bowls (which we will talk about more later), all of which were won between 1981 and 1994. These can be found in the 80s when they were home to many Hall of Famers such as Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Steve Young, Charles Haley, Fred Dean, and the coaches Bills Walsh and George Seifert.

While they won 5 Super Bowls, they also played in a total of 7 Super Bowls, which is ranked as being 3rd all-time in the NFL.

Today, we will tell you a little more about the San Francisco 49ers, including their history, Super Bowl wins, and their stats for the 2021 Super Bowl so far. So, whether you are looking at odds for a San Francisco 49ers win, or if you are just a fan of the team, we have everything you want right here.

The Basics.

The 49ers may not have been making a tonne of appearances in the Super Bowl lately, but they still have much to be proud of as a team. They rank as the 4th all-time in playoff wins, with a total of 32. They have also been in the league playoffs 27 times, 26 times in the NFL, and one time while they were in the AAFC.

They have played in the most NFC championship games with a total of 16, and hosted 10 of these winning games, which is an NFC record!

They have set a plethora of NFL records, these include; most consecutive away games won with a total of 18, most points scored in a single postseason with a total of 131, most consecutive seasons leading the league in scoring with a total of 4, and the most consecutive games scored, which was a total of 420 games from 1979 until 2004. There are all these and more.

But there is much more to the 49ers than their oodles of records set.

History of the team.

Had it not been for the Browns, who had won four championships and lost only four games in the league's years of operation, then the 49ers would have been the AAFCs dominant team before the merger.

Their total record was an incredible 39-15-2. They had handed the Browns two of their four defeats, but they at least finished second every year. Even in their attendance, the 49ers were still second best to Cleveland in the AAFC.

However, when they moved to the NFL in 1950, their original management team remained intact. Thus, the 29ers in 1950 boasted some of the game's greatest individual stars; quarterbacks Frankie Albert and Y>A. Tittle, as well as running backs Hugh McElgenny, Joe Perry, and John Henry Johnson, Tackle Bob St. Clair, and defensive tackle Leo Nomelleini.

The 49ers danced with success in 1970, 1971, and 1972, when they won three straight NFC Western division titles. However, every year they got eliminated by the Cowboys, in both 1970 and 1971, as well as in 1972.

In 1977, they reached a new era, when Edward J. DeBartolo Jr became the new owner of the team He dedicated himself to transforming a team that never won a league championship into a superpower of Pro Football. He selected Bill Walsh as head coach, already known as an offensive specialist, and it took only three seasons for this coach to bring the 49ers to glory with their first-ever league championship with a 26-21 win over Cincinnati in Super Bowl XVI. How far they came!

San Francisco 49ers 2021 stats.

As amazing as the history of this team is, we can’t be dwelling on the past, so let's take a moment to look at their 2021 Regular Season Stats thus far. With only 2 months until the Super Bowl, we are itching to know how good their stats are and if we can expect the 49ers to end up tasting Super Bowl glory again for the first time in decades.

Total First Downs 253 1st Downs Rushing 92 Passing 136 By Penalty. 25 3rd Down Conversions 52/ 138 4th Down Conversions 9/ 16 Total Offensive Yards 4381 Offense Plays 735 Average yards 6.0 Total Rushing Yards 1511 Rushing Plays 355 Average Yards 4.3 Total Passing Yards 2870 Passing Completions 232 Attempts 358 Interceptions 9 Average 8.4 Sacks 28 Field Goals 18/ 22 Touchdowns 36 Rushing Touchdowns 16 Passing Touchdowns 19 Returns Touchdowns 0 Defensive Touchdowns 2 Average Time of Possession 30:43

49ers Super Bowls.

The 49ers have won a total of 5 Super Bowls. Their first three were won under coach Bill Walsh, who retired after he won his third in 1988. However, first-year head coach George Seifert didn’t miss a beat, as he won the Super Bowl in his first year in 1989. He also won another in 1994.

Let’s look at their Super Bowl win stats.





Year Super Bowl Head Coach Where? Opponent The Score Record 1981 XVI Bill Walsh Pontiac, Michigan. Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 16-3 1984 XIX Bill Walsh Stanford, California. Miami Dolphins. 38-16 18-1 1988 XXIII Bill Walsh Miami, Florida. Cincinnati Bengals. 20-16 13-6 1989 XXIV George Seifert New Orleans, Louisiana. Denver Broncos. 55-10 17-2 1994 XXIX George Seifert Miami, Florida. San Diego Chargers. 49-26 16-3