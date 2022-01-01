What Not To Do To Avoid Becoming A Gambler

Many people like gambling due to the opportunity to feel the adrenalin and win some money. Very often, gambling becomes a real problem and even leads to addiction. Every punter should be able to control finances and the gaming process in order to prevent compulsive gambling and great losses. In our article, we will tell our readers how to avoid becoming a problem gambler.

Why is Gambling Dangerous?

Gambling is a special sort of activity, which works like drugs or alcohol. It means that it stimulates the brain’s reward system, which finally might lead to addiction. Quite often, people are not aware of the issue of responsible gambling and can’t develop healthy gambling habits. As a result, they might start chasing losses, winnings, or just betting. Thus, a simple and innocent hobby becomes an addiction, which is known as compulsive gambling (CG). Punters with such a condition often use all their savings to wager, get deeply into debt to find finances for betting, and sometimes even become criminals, using fraudulent schemes to get cash.

The problem of compulsive gambling is serious and requires professional help and assistance. This condition is really able to destroy people’s lives. It concerns not only gamblers but also their friends, relatives, and close people around. Surely, this problem can be successfully treated. However, it’s extremely important to ask for help as soon as possible to avoid serious troubles. Anyway, it’s always better to prevent the development of such a condition than to face the consequences.

Risk factors and causes of problem gambling

When a plain punter starts playing slots online for free, he or she is unlikely to think about what such a hobby might lead to. Before trying luck with any casino game, it’s vital to know about possible risks and understand, in which situations the development of problem gambling (PG) might happen.

The clear causes of problem gambling haven’t been found yet. Experts claim that they are usually a mixture of genetic, biological, and environmental factors. Let’s look at the most common factors of risk:

Risk factor Explanation Mental health In the majority of cases, people who suffer from PG have certain problems, such as personality disorders, a high level of anxiety, OCD, bipolar disorders, depression, ADHD, etc. Gender There’re more men than women suffering from PG. At the same time, we currently observe a growing number of female punters who usually start paying at an older age but quickly become addicted. Nowadays, an almost equal number of girls and guys face compulsive gambling. Family impact When one of your relatives suffers from problem gambling, there’re great chances that you will have the same problems if you start wagering. Thus, such people should be careful. Age The younger people are, the higher the risks of problem gambling become. For this reason, gambling is strongly prohibited for underage people. And still, it’s vital to keep in mind that punters of younger and middle age are more liable to the condition. What’s more, if a person used to gamble when being a kid or teenager, the risks become even higher. Traits of character We all are different and have our own unique personal characteristics. Thus, impulsive people, workaholics, too competitive people, and easily bored individuals are more liable to the issue of compulsive gambling. Specific medicines There’re diseases, which require taking specific dopamine agonist drugs. Such medicines have side effects, one of which is a tendency to compulsive behavior.

PG is a very serious issue, which might lead to the following:

Financial troubles

Problems with law/imprisonment

Poor work performance

Problems with family and friends

Bad health

Suicide attempts/thoughts about it.

People who understand they have problems should immediately join a self-exclusion program (offered by any reputable gaming venue) and ask for professional help. In neglected cases, only experts can help fight against addiction.

Tips to Follow not to Become a Gambler

Any problems, which occur in our lives, are much easier to avoid than to deal with. Olha Lammer, the author of expert reviews on SlotsUp provides a list of don’ts:

Never think of gambling as a source of income. It’s vital to keep in mind that any winnings (even large ones) are just a pleasant bonus to a thrilling pastime. You can’t forget about work and everything around you and rely just on casino prizes. Remember that gambling is just a hobby. Never borrow money for wagering. If a loss happens, just accept that and stop betting. There’s no guarantee that you’ll recover. Moreover, the risks to lose large amounts become even bigger and you don’t control the process anymore. Never start gambling when you’re drunk (and never drink alcohol in the process). The basis of a successful gambling experience is clear and correct decision-making. Under the influence of alcohol, people can’t think clearly and rationally. As a result, gamblers can start losing and experiencing stress, which might finally lead to problems. Never bet more than you are ready to lose. Every responsible player has strict limitations for wagers and even time spent on gambling. It’s better to define the limits for a day, week, and month to have an idea of your expenses. Try not to let gambling become the main and only form of entertainment. Normal people have different interests and hobbies. It’s better not to make casino games the center of your life. Try to become something interesting, which is, for example, somehow connected with gambling. Punters might write reviews on various games or start a gambling blog. Such a hobby can even improve your gambling skills.

Conclusion

Sports betting and casino games are nice options to pass the time and try luck. However, people should keep possible problems, their causes, and methods to avoid them in mind. With our simple tips, every punter can easily prevent the development of compulsive gambling and enjoy a wonderful gambling experience without worries.