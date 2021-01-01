What is Time-of-Flight Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (TOF-SIMS)

Time-of-Flight Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (TOF-SIMS) is a surface analysis tool that concentrates a pulsed stream of primary ions onto a sample surface resulting in the desorption or sputtering of secondary ions. This analysis helps provide information about the elemental species and the molecular and inorganics present on the surfaces. For instance, if the surfaces had absorbed contaminants, such as oils on the surfaces, it will be revealed using TOF-SIMS. Moreover, TOF-SIMS is a survey technique; it can identify all elements in the periodic table, including H.

Additionally, this research may produce mass spectral data, image data in the XY dimension across a specimen. Also, deep metadata in the Z direction into the specimen. Additionally, TOF-SIMS is a surface-sensitive technology. It provides complete elemental and molecular analysis with excellent detection limits. It is part of the SMART chart.

Moreover, TOF-SIMS is a useful initial pass at problem-solving because of its surface sensitivity. It allows it to give an overview of what types of species are prevalent in a sample. Also, TOF-SIMS is a technology that can identify species at much lower concentrations than classic surface analysis techniques like XPS and Auger.

Moreover, TOF-SIMS services are offered commercially by some labs with the extended hours which may be necessary when the data sets are complex and require more interpreting or data processing than other methods. TOF-SIMS imaging abilities can reveal elemental and chemical information from micron-scale flaws and particles. Moreover, TOF-SIMS can be used for depth profiling and works in conjunction with dynamic SIMS. Its small-area capabilities and ability to do survey depth profiles without picking specific parts of interest are both advantages for profiling.

TOF-SIMS can be used for several reasons. For example, when it comes to wafer surface contamination, the data we provide can help pinpoint the exact cause of the problem. Such as pump oils or show issues with the wafer-processing phase itself.

Listed below are some of the uses of TOF-Sims

Analyzing the surface of organic and inorganic materials

Surface imaging of atoms and molecules

Delamination, scorching, de-wetting, staining, haze, and other failures require root cause analysis.

Depth profiling of the survey

Strengths

Compounds on a surface are identified at the molecular level.

Sensitivity is quite high, and detection limits are extremely low.

With a resolution of 0.2 m, imaging is possible.

Analyze the insulator and conductor

Destructive-free (static mode)

Depth profiling in a wide range of materials

Surface coverage and concentration depth profiles for individual compounds in quantitative form

In terms of certain instruments: Wafers with a diameter of up to 200 mm

Use of Argon gas cluster ion beams for molecular depth profiling (GCIB)

Weaknesses

For starters, without standards, it isn't easy to be quantitative.

Second, samples must be compatible with a vacuum.

Finally, no molecular information from below the outermost 1–3 monolayer(s) is available in the static model.

Fourth, contamination from sample packaging and handling, as well as contamination from prior analyses, may have an impact on the quality of the results.

Moreover, to record a spectrum using the SIMS method, four independent events must occur. The four methods are adsorption and ionization, ion separation, mass segregation, and measurement. Secondary ions are made by bombarding the sample's surface with a highly concentrated stream of primary ions with keV energy. An ion gun produces it. The charged particles are electrostatically attracted by an electric field, which is pulsed for ToF devices. Thus, extraction is simple. Because the polarity of the electrostatic field can be switched to attract ions of the opposite charge, negative spectra are commonly accessible, unlike traditional mass spectra.

ToF-SIMS, unlike traditional SIMS, uses parallel mass detection. This boosts sensitivity by around 102 times. Because high-energy electrons are often too energetic for electron capture, this approach creates very few negatively charged particles. Thus, in contrast to fragments produced by electron ionization in traditional mass spectrometry. ToF-SIMS also offers the benefit of employing low ion dosages. Thus, making it better suited to the investigation of polymers and materials easily destroyed by a high-energy ion beam.

In conclusion, ToF-SIMS is a more difficult method to utilize than XPS, but it is also significantly more sensitive. It can provide information that no other methodology can, but it should never be used alone. Furthermore, because the information is obtained primarily from the outer 1–2nm layers, it is essentially a surface analysis technique.