What is the Future of Scientific Research in 2022?

Cutting-edge research is responsible for some of the most important advancements in medicine and society.

Researchers, lab technicians, doctors, and clinical trial participants are the ones who deserve credit for each successful treatment, drug, vaccine, or other medical advancements that make it to mainstream society.

Technology most definitely has a positive impact on scientific research, with data capture software and hardware evolutions making it possible for researchers to gather more information with greater accuracy during clinical trials, vaccine development, and other research.

While there are many reasons to feel positive about scientific research in 2022, there may also be some skepticism. Between climate change and a global economic downturn, people may worry that science will get less funding from world governments.

Below are the ways that scientific research may be impacted in 2022, 2023, and beyond.

https://unsplash.com/photos/tGYrlchfObE

Wearable Technology

One of the ways that the healthcare and scientific research sectors are benefiting from technology is by using wearable gadgets to their advantage. From fitness trackers to feature-filled smartwatches, there is plenty of wearable tech that people can purchase in various price ranges.

Scientific research can significantly benefit from such technology, as they can use wearable devices to better track people who are participating in a clinical trial. They can have access to all the relevant health information of their participants, including heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen levels, activity levels, skin temperature, and much more.

Tracking data using wearable tech can also eliminate the need for many in-person check-ups during trials, which can open up trials to people who live further away from the big cities where most researchers and doctors live and work.

Bioengineered Tissues

One area where a great deal of research and development is being done is bioengineered tissues. Scientists are spending a great deal of time and money attempting to better understand how they can replicate the tissue that our body produces to heal itself over time.

There are already research teams that are growing small patches of the heart muscle or blood vessels. Their goals are far more ambitious, as they aim to entirely replace organs in the human body with bioengineered tissues. While such outcomes may be several years away, there is understandable optimism for the positive way this research could impact people’s lives.

https://unsplash.com/photos/tpXLo8x5XLk

Drug Delivery Devices

Another outstanding piece of tech that medical researchers can now use is the intelligent drug delivery device. People who have chronic conditions, such as diabetes or arthritis, may need specific medication during regular intervals to maintain their health and well-being.

Rather than patients having to take those medicines every few hours, they can be given specific devices to attach to their bodies, which will deliver the medication into the bloodstream at intervals programmed by medical experts.

Such drug delivery devices are also very useful during clinical trials, as they can ensure complete control for the researchers on the quantity of medication that each person takes and when they are taking that medicine during their trial participation.

Neurotech

Major corporations around the world are investing billions of dollars in neurotech. While companies may have more business-oriented motives, scientific researchers are also keeping tabs on the latest advancements in this field.

Neurotech involves assessing our brains and connecting them to computers. Such a process can happen through the use of wireless neural implants. The technology is still in its infancy, but within a decade, it may have significant implications for the medical and scientific research communities.

https://unsplash.com/photos/s9WLlvDlbx4

Scientific Research Saves Lives

The work that a medical researcher does in a laboratory, or clinical setting may not appear glamorous or exciting. A lot of the work is mundane, requiring the greatest precision and concentration to ensure there are no errors or miscalculations.

Even though such jobs are not glamorous, they are the key to ensuring that, as a species, we are living longer, more productive, and leading more enjoyable lives. Not only does scientific research lead to medicines and treatments that prolong life, but it also ensures people can spend those years active and mentally sharp.

The above trends are likely to change the way scientific research is conducted, ensuring even more accurate and comprehensive trials for drugs, vaccines, and experimental treatments.