What Is the Feelzing Energy Patch and What Does It Do?

Details

With the hustle and bustle of the modern day lifestyle, people resort to all sorts of products to fuel them for the day. Whether it’s a spike of caffeine from a strong cup of joe, or a jolt of something more from an energy drink, these methods can help wake you up on a short schedule.

Photo by Feelzing

However, these sorts of consumables need to be monitored since they can have a detrimental effect on your health overtime. Some energy drinks have an absurd amount of sugar mixed in, and can cause health issues even in the short term if you’re not careful.

Healthier alternatives involve lower caffeine substitutes like black teas, or caffeine-free drinks like kombucha to help get things moving. You may also consider alternatives that don’t involve consuming something, like an early-morning exercise routine or spending more time outside.

If lower-caffeine alternatives don’t work, and you simply don’t have the time in your schedule for additional routines, a neurostimulation device may be the answer. Feelzing by Thync is one such device, and we’ll talk about why it may succeed where the others have failed.

How Does It Work?

Feelzing is an “energy patch” that you apply directly behind your ear. Over the next 7 minutes, this patch sends an electric current to stimulate your brain and nervous system, and it can be removed once this process concludes. This will boost your energy and focus without the potential tension that caffeine consumption can impose. The effects are reported to last around 4 hours, though this may vary from user to user.

Are there any Health Risks?

Shocking yourself, no less your brain, might sound a bit crazy. However, Feelzing uses a waveform of electricity that is completely safe and poses no danger upon the user. In fact, many have reported that it feels like a massage.

Feelzing boasts a lot of positive customer reviews and success stories on their website, in addition to a handful of peer-reviewed studies that support the safety of the energy patch. Essentially, it’s doctor-approved, and you shouldn’t feel anxious about using one.

How Often Should I Use It?

The creators of Feelzing recommend a maximum usage of two times within a six hour window, which again may depend upon the individual. However, they state that there isn’t any potential for overdosing, and users should feel free to experiment with their usage frequency.

Neurostimulation Alternatives

Electrodes and headbands are most similar in style and purpose to Feelzing. However, user reviews for the majority of these devices are mixed; many report the product as ineffective, or experiencing stressful side effects in rare cases. They are also much more unwieldy than the Feelzing patch, as wearing a headband for an extended amount of time can be obtrusive and uncomfortable.

Additionally, you can achieve a similar effect to Feelzing through methods that don’t hinge on a wearable device. For one, binaural beats can help induce a similar combination of calm and focus when listened to over a period of time.

They come in several different frequencies, measured in hertz (Hz), which all amplify different aspects of the nervous system. For focus, energy, and concentration, you’ll want to listen to frequencies between 14-40 Hz. If you are looking for a more calming experience, frequencies 1-13 Hz will get you there.

At the end of the day, the Feelzing energy patch appears to be one of the best options for convenience and effectiveness in the realm of neurostimulation, due to its strong track record of success and safety.