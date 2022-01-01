What is Regression Testing? The ultimate guide

Details

What is Regression Testing?

Regression testing is the process of understanding if the new changes to a program or system have caused unintended effects on existing functionality.

Regression testing is performed to ensure that new changes to a program or system don't break existing functionality. So in simple words, do you know what is regression testing? Regression testing is an automated software verification process that checks whether any of the features in the new product version are broken because of some recent changes or bugs.

What are the benefits of regression testing?

Regression testing is a process of testing a program after changes have been made to it to ensure that it still performs as expected.

Regression testing is an essential practice for software development. It ensures that the new changes do not introduce any bugs in the code. Software regression test case designers should anticipate what might change to write comprehensive tests for all cases. Codeless Test Automation saves testing engineers time and effort, but it also needs to be done with care.

How is regression testing different from other types of software testing?

The word regression testing is a bit misleading. It sounds like regression testing means going back to an older program version and checking for bugs. In reality, it is the process of checking if new changes have broken any existing functionality. Professionals should do this type of software testing to find bugs early in the development process before they are deployed to customers.

Regression testing is different from other types of software testing in that it tests for problems that might arise due to new changes and not for bugs that were caused by mistakes in the original code.

Techniques for regression testing include:

Corrective Regression Testing (CRT) :

It examines how the new code interacts with previously written code.

It is possible to reuse tests.

The parameters have not been altered.

Testing for Progressive Regression:

The program's requirements fluctuate.

New tests are being developed.

Retest All Strategies:

The entire system is retested to ensure no bugs emerge or return due to the changes.

Ensure to repeat all tests.

It is a time-consuming and costly treatment.

Selective Approach:

After the changes, only the parts of the system that are most likely to be affected by the changes are retested.

Only the tests directly linked to the changed code fragment are repeated.

Although this method is faster and less expensive than the Retest All Strategy, certain bugs may go unnoticed.

What are the best practices for regression testing?

Testing is a vital part of any project and can be done through manual or automated means. Regression testing is a type of automated testing that occurs after changes have been made to the code base.

Regression testing ensures that we haven't broken or rendered obsolete something we previously thought was working correctly. It is important for all aspects of the application – front-end, back-end, and database – and for all areas of functionality and every environment it runs on: production, staging, and development.

What are the drawbacks of regression testing?

Regression testing can be time-consuming and tedious because it includes all previous versions of the software.

The main drawback of this form of testing is that if errors are not found, the new features might have bugs that will not be detected until a complete release.

As developers are often tasked with regression testing, it can be time-consuming and difficult for them to complete all their work promptly.

Hope this article clarifies what regression testing is, its benefits and drawbacks, along with the best practices.