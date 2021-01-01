What Does It Mean to Be Biromantic?

There’s a massive difference between being sexually interested in another person and feeling a romantic connection to someone else when it comes to attraction. That’s because the brain processes different dynamics uniquely. The brain identifies sexual and romantic relationships differently, with a potential difference between the two.

What is a Romantic Relationship?

Defining a romantic relationship isn’t cut and dry, as the dynamic is different for everyone. Generally speaking, as long as both people agree to the terms of the connection, particularly the relationship between them, it’s a romantic dynamic. Previously, these relationships would require a committed stance between two people, with the intention of both parties wanting a long-term relationship. As our understanding of gender and relationships evolve, so too do our definitions of them.

These relationships can occur with any gender and don’t have to include sexual appeal to the dynamic. For example, a biromantic person can feel a romantic connection to the same or different genders. This does not include a sexual desire, placing a strong focus on the emotional aspect instead.

Is Biromantic the Same as Bisexual?

Absolutely not. A bisexual person is anyone sexually attracted to two different genders. It is the sexual attraction that most typically defines a bisexual’s status. On the other hand, a biromantic individual will focus solely on having a romantic relationship with two different genders. A bisexual person can also be biromantic. A biromantic, likewise, can also be bisexual. A person can identify as one or the other, or both.

Are Demiromantic and Biromantic the Same?

No. A demiromantic person only develops romantic feelings for someone after there is a strong connection or bond. They typically won’t actively seek romantic relationships and face an absence of any feelings until they’ve mentally connected with a partner. Most demiromantic individuals focus on the individual, over the gender, when forming these romantic connections. A biromantic individual can feel a desire to have a romantic relationship with two genders.

Does Biromanticism Overlap with Other Parts of the Spectrum?

Absolutely. Many individuals note a connection between biromanticism and asexuality. They may feel a strong capacity to form emotional contacts with any gender but don’t feel a sexual drive toward anyone. A biromantic person can be heterosexual (sexually attracted to only the opposite gender) and biromantic (romantically interested in relationships with two genders) simultaneously. Those sexually attracted to the same gender could identify as gay and still identify as biromantic.

The only exception to this overlap is aromantic individuals. Anyone identifying as biromantic will likely not identify as aromantic, as they are opposite interests.

Different Types of Romantic Relationships

The essential part of any relationship isn’t the label attached to it; it’s the communication and interaction that comes along with it. If both parties are aware and agree to the boundaries of their partnership, it can hold whatever status between them. There are several common types of romantic relationships:

Dating Dynamic

This relationship is intentionally spending time with someone in a fun and enjoyable way. Dating is the process of getting to know another person; understanding them on a mental and emotional level. While some people will use this terminology when seeing several people, others will only define dating someone as a committed relationship. Defining what dating means for both parties can prevent hurt feelings or arguments later on.

Committed Relationships

These relationships are often defined in a long-term, monogamous way. In a monogamous committed relationship, both partners will typically agree to remain romantically and sexually exclusive. This arrangement means neither partner will seek out other partners (whether romantic or sexual) while committed. Non-monogamous relationships can still be committed without having the requirement of exclusivity. This means partners can define the boundaries of their relationship accordingly. Some non-monogamous couples may agree to outside sexual partners, other relationships, or any combination of rules.

Ethical Nonmonogamy

This term defines any relationship where individuals can have multiple sexual and romantic partners. It acts as an umbrella term to include all forms of relationships, including polyamory, relationship anarchy, open relationships, or any other dynamic that works for both partners. These arrangements can include casual, exclusive, committed, dating-only, sex-only, or any combination of these boundaries.

Which Relationship Would Biromantics Hold?

It depends. An individual can be monogamous or any ethical non-monogamous partnership. If a biromantic had multiple partners, these relationships could be any gender. Additionally, the relationship may or may not include a sexual component. If you’re interested in dating a biromantic person, understanding their comfort is important. Having open and honest discussions about romance, sexuality, dating, and physical intimacy can create a fluid conversation about both of your needs. While a biromantic person may not want a sexual relationship, your needs and desires need to be expressed and heard too. Finding a fair compromise or partnership should be a top priority.