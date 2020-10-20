Branded Voices

What cannabinoids are found in CBD oils? A 2021 guide for UK consumers

Details

CBD oils can be purely made from seeds or they can be a combination of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes. Every CBD oil is a little bit different, and you will want to make sure you read the labels of the product you are looking to purchase. Read on below so you know what to look for on the ingredients list of the label on any good CBD oil. These top tips were compiled with the help of the CBD geeks at Hypothesis Journal.

What else can be in CBD oils?

Cannabidiol will always be in CBD oils, but there could be a variety of other ingredients as well. CBD oils are made from the entire cannabis plant, meaning you could get ingredients from stems, leaves, or flowers. All are ok to be in your CBD oil.

We caution you to make sure you read the label and be on the lookout for THC. THC is what can make you feel intoxicated, and it is what also separates CBD oils from being legal or illegal. Unless you want to feel high or intoxicated, make sure your CBD oil does not contain more than 0.2% THC. This information should be on the ingredients list on the bottle of your CBD oil.

CBD cohesiveness

Blessed CBD oils follow the “entourage effect,” in which research supports that CBD oils are more effective if they are a blend of different cannabinoids and some waxes and oils from the hemp plant. While some CBD products are pure CBD, our oils are broad spectrum that contain a variety of cannabinoids and flavonoids, so your body can maximize the effect of the CBD oil.

Because we know the entourage effect makes our complex mixture the perfect blend, we also make our certification and testing methods available to our consumers. You can get third party lab reports with ease that tell you exactly what is in our CBD oil blends.

When you buy CBD oil, you should also be aware of the extraction process. You want an oil like what is available at Blessed CBD, as our products take advantage of the supercritical CO2 extraction process. This process uses carbon dioxide under pressure to safely remove the CBD oil out of the hemp plant, which helps preserve and make the CBD oil as pure as can be. A similar process is followed with the CBD gummies, CBD capsules and CBD cream.

What cannabinoids exactly are in an entourage?

No CBD oil can start without cannabidiol. But, many include a lot of different cannabinoids in addition to that popular one. How do you know which cannabinoids you want in your CBD oil and which you should stay away from? Read on for a breakdown of just of the other common cannabinoids found in CBD oils:

Cannabichromene (CBC)

If regulating your body’s temperature is a concern for you, look for a CBD oil that contains CBC. This cannabinoid blends well with CBD and it works well with the receptors in your body, transient receptor potential channels, which serve to regulate temperature. So, if you are running a fever, or find you have the chills, a dab of CBD oil that contains CBC could help to regulate you and help you feel better.

Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV)

Many of you are familiar with THC, the strain of marijuana that is responsible for the high feeling of intoxication. THC is not typically mixed in CBD oils; if it is, it is in very small doses of less than 0/2% of the oil.

Its close cousin, THCV, is related to THC, but does not produce the same high effect. In fact, the subtle difference between the two help make THCV an excellent cannabinoid to include in CBD oils. THCV can help to moderate the CBD oil, and regulate the other cannabinoids to make sure that no particular element is too strong and overcompensates for others. It can make your CBD oil well-balanced.

Cannabinol (CBN)

While this sounds a lot like the main ingredient in CBD oil, cannabidiol, it is actually its own cannabinoid. The interesting thing about CBN is that it does not come directly from the hemp plant, but it needs the oxidation of THC to occur first.

CBN can come from any form of cannabis that has been sitting around a while. Whether an old hemp plant, or some CBD oil that has been sitting around for a little too long, the natural oxidation process is going to release CBN. So your oils or other cannabis products that might not have started out containing CBN, could contain CBN after some time because it is part of the natural process.

Cannabigerol (CBG)

Last on our list is CBG. This is essentially a cannabigerolic acid that is the parent molecule of many different cannabinoids. Without CBG, some other useful cannabinoids would not be able to exist.

It is also non-psychotropic, so you do not have to worry about feeling intoxicated if this is in your CBD oil. It also typically is only included in trace amounts, so overall it is a relatively minor cannabinoid. The most interesting aspect of CBG is just that it blends well with other cannabinoids, and can act as the glue that holds together the CBD oil. Many CBD brands in the Netherlands CBD oil industry offer CBG as one of the main cannabinoids in the product - one such company is Nutra CBD.

More about CBD Oils

CBD, marijuana, and hemp can all be quite confusing. Then, you also have to decide if you want capsules, vapes, oils, or something else entirely. At Blessed CBD, we understand how complex this whole process can be especially since it has only recently begun to be legalized.

We have an entire team of experts who has done the research so that you do not have to. If you are getting your strains mixed up with your plants, reach out to us on our website, and we will gladly provide any information about CBD oils that you need.

Read Blessed CBD’s “Best CBD Oil” reviews 2020/2021: