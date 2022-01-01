What Are Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs)?

Details

Video gambling terminals (also known as the VGTs) tend to be founded on a monthly basis all around the Keystone state. Nonetheless, noticing them is pretty complicated for an ordinary gambler in the state.

The reason for this is that it is possible to legally play the VGTs only at approved diesel fuel truck stops, according to the law on this kind of machines.

So, if you are eager to play them, be sure to stick to the legal options only. Otherwise, it will mean you break the law.

Also, if the VGTs of your choice are illegal, you would never grab any winnings. Thus, there is no point in playing them.

Now cast a glance at all the concise information about the legal VGTs in the Keystone state to play securely and legally.

VGTs in PA: The Essence and the Law

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (frequently abbreviated to as PGCB), VGTs are pretty similar to the typical slot machines you might find at any one of 12 legal Pennsylvania casinos or at the legal online gambling spots accessible within the state.

Every VGT is based on the principle of a randomly generated outcome achieved from the previous play, the same way it does at a fruit machine.

In PA, VGTs accept only cash, while no credit or debit cards are permitted to be used to play. By law, the maximum bet allowed on a VGT cannot exceed the amount of $5. The maximum payout, nevertheless, is no more than $1,000.

The PA VGTs legal framework requires a minimum theoretical payout percentage for VGT games of 85 percent. In fact, the same return to player rate (RTP) is at the slot machines that operate in a legit way at the Pennsylvania casinos.

In reality, it means that over the long haul, VGTs in PA should pay out $0.85 of every dollar a gambler deposits as a bet into them.

To host VGTs, the truck stops is supposed to follow a set of requirements:

Have diesel islands

Have at least 20 parking spaces dedicated for commercial motor vehicles

Be a PA Lottery Sales Agent

Sell, on average, 50,000 gallons of diesel or biodiesel fuel every month. Or project sales of an average of 50,000 gallons for the next 12 months

Maintain a convenience store

Sit on a lot no smaller than three acres not owned by Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The state is charging operators a hefty 52% tax on all revenues. Of that 42 percent of the gross revenue generated by VGTs is going into a newly established Video Gaming Fund. The state will then deposit this money in its General Fund.

Another 10% of the gross revenue from VGTs is earmarked for grants to various counties through the Commonwealth Finance Agency.

VGTs bring tax revenue increases in other states. In comparison with some of the states, such as Illinois, VGTs are widely authorized for any establishment serving alcohol. Since 2012, they have become major revenue generators, surpassing riverboat casinos.

Some VGTs History and Present State

The first VGTs are known to start operating back in August 2019. The gaming board opened the application process on May 7, 2019. New locations are frequently added. At present, one may find 34 locations.

The law of the VGTs gambling has also developed. Many aspects of the law are focused on stopping the illegal use of VGTs.

To get rid of the illegal activity in the VGTs field and to begin legally collecting taxes, the Keystone state considered several options before striking a compromise.

Both the House and the Senate passed an extensive gambling expansion package. It includes the authorization of VGTs at certain truck stops. Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill into law soon after.

PGCB has since detailed regulations for VGTs at the truck stops.

Keep in mind that each of the 34 locations—according to the law—can provide a gambler with the choice of up to five machines. Yes, literally, it is the maximum allowed by the current law framework in an approved location.

By making easy calculations, it is evident that 170 machines are presently in service.

As of the end of 2019, the PGCB had reported there were 20 facilities, each with five legal VGTs in operation. VGT sites should double to 40 by the end of 2022, which would bring total machines to 200.

Eventually, there should be more than 60 VGT locations in the state. Perhaps 120 truck stops might meet the qualifying criteria, though not all have applied.

VGTs Operators

At present, there have been four operators being approved since as of early August 2020. THe list of these operators can be shaped in the following manner:

The Commonwealth Gaming

Marquee by Penn, a subsidiary of Penn National

Second State Gaming, and

Golden Route Operators.

The PlayPennsylvania revenue tracker tabulates how much the machines bring in for the state each month.

Pennsylvania counties hosting one of the state’s 12 casinos have opted-out of having VGTs at truck stops, which explains why VGTs are in the less populous parts of the state.

Illegal VGTs Gambling in PA: Cases and Stats

Unfortunately, regardless of the strict legal system and regulations, there are still the terminals that do not function in a legit way. In compliance with the most recent calculations and researches, it is possible to estimate between 20K and 40K illegal VGTs operating at different bars, restaurants, and social clubs across the PA casino industry.

But in early summer, 2020, a PA State Senator recently unsuccessfully floated a major expansion during closed-door discussions in the Republican caucus. That proposal would have been aimed at VGT licensing to expand the locations for the legal VGTs to function at the bars, social clubs, and other locations with liquor licenses.

That proposal failed to gain traction before the legislative recess. Both sides believe the proposal could be back around November—as it is the budget time.

Legal and Regulated VGTs Locations in PA

As mentioned above, be advised to play the VGTs only if you know for sure that they are legal. It would prevent you from getting scammed and would not let you break the law.

Here, we are posting the list of the legal VGTs to play in PA. All of them are licensed and undergo the audit on a regular basis. Therefore, when gamnbling with the VGTs being legit, you would have real chances to win.

Keep in mind that all of the locations listed below have been checked using the official governmental websites in PA. Therefore, by playing at the locations we have put down for you, you would be exposed to the secure gambling sessions.

Northwest PA

Emlenton Truck Plaza: 6446 Emlenton-Clinton Road, Emlenton, PA 16373, Venango County

Kwik-Fill: 73 Rolling Stone Road, Kylertown, PA 16847, Clearfield County

Kwik Fill: 1001 East Spring St., Titusville PA 16354, Crawford County

Snow Shoe Travel Plaza: Interstate 80, Snow Shoe, PA 16874, Centre County

Travel Centers of America: 245 Allegheny Boulevard., Brookville, PA 15825, Jefferson County

Geneva Truck Stop: 17400 Smock Drive, Cochranton PA 16314, Crawford County

Northeast PA

Bald Eagle Truck Stop: 612 McElhattan Drive, McElhattan, PA 17748, Clinton County

Kwik-Fill: 5574 PA-8, Harrisville, PA 16038, Butler County

Love’s Travel Stop: 440 West Third Street, Mifflinville, PA 18631, Columbia County

Travel Center of America: 5600 Nittany Valley Drive, Lamar, PA 16848, Clinton County

Travel Centers of America: 6 Buckhorn Road, Bloomsburg, PA 17815, Columbia County

Southeast PA

Love’s Travel Stop: 22 Old Forge Road, Jonestown, PA 17038, Lebanon County

Love’s Travel Stop: 1165 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, PA 17013, Lebanon County

Love’s Travel Stop: 3700 Mountain Road, Hamburg, PA 19526, Berks County

Rutter’s Store: 100 Grand Street, Hamburg, PA 19526, Berks County

Rutter’s Store: 20 Commerce Drive, York, PA 17403, York County

Rutter’s Store: 201 Cool Springs Road, Wrightsville, PA 17368, York County

Rutter’s Store: 2125 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17403, York County

Rutter’s Store: 27335 Route 75 North, Mifflintown, PA 17059, Juanita County

Rutter’s Store: 3050 Heidlersburg Road, York Springs, PA 17372, Adams County

Rutter’s Store: 362 North Main Street, York, PA 17403, York County

Rutter’s Store: 362 North Main Street, York, PA 17403, Cumberland County

Rutter’s Store: 4425 West Market Street, York, PA 17404, York County

Rutter’s Store: 20 Commerce Drive, Milroy, PA 17063, Mifflin County

Rutter’s Store: 15 New Enterprise Drive, Leesport, PA 19533, Berks County

Travel Centers of America: 1201 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, PA 17013, Cumberland County

Rutter’s Store: 77 Benvenue Road, Duncannon, PA 17020, Perry County

Rutter’s Store: 2215 Old Trail Road, Etters, PA 17319, York County

Rutter’s Store: 2115 East Berlin Road, East Berlin PA, 17316, Adams County

Southwest PA

Keystone Restaurant & Truck Stop: 190 Keystone Road, Loretto, PA 15940, Cambria County

Lawrence Exxon: 13305 Highway 44, Lawrenceville, PA 16929, Tioga County

Liberty Exxon: 8489 Rt. 414, Liberty, PA 16930, Tioga County

Rutter’s Store: 234 Kuhn Lane, Duncansville, PA 16635, Blair County

Travel Centers of America:10835 John Wayne Drive, Greencastle, PA 17225, Franklin County.