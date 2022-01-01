Virtual Dressing Rooms: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

Since the introduction of Augmented Reality Virtual Dressing Room Technology in 2009, there has been both enthusiasm and disappointment around the technology. The initial buzz was on how businesses might utilize these technologies to verify a consumer's fit, display merchandise (virtually) suited to their size, and even have a shopper purchase directly from the Virtual Dressing Room kiosk or website.

However, the euphoria was short-lived because early Augmented Reality technology couldn't determine perfect size and fit, and manufacturing virtual clothes in 3D might be costly. The disappointment was exacerbated by concept videos that included special effects-driven videos that paled in comparison to what Augmented Reality might do in its early stages.

However, it wasn’t until the Covid-19 pandemic where virtual dressing rooms have become a reality for the modern world. Here are a few used cases in virtual dressing rooms:

Artificial Intelligence: It’s Application In Virtual Dressing Rooms

Similar to any other physical rooms, virtual dressing rooms are present over the internet. Powered by technological functionalities, these tech features help technological advancements, ranging from augmented reality and virtual reality to artificial intelligence. Indeed, technology is progressing at such a rapid pace that many individuals are unaware of the value of virtual dressing rooms until they've used one.

However, an increasing number of people are giving them a try and are typically pleased with their results. As a result, even once COVID-19 becomes less of a clear-and-present danger, the virtual dressing room industry appears to retain staying strength.

However, an increasing number of people are giving them a try and are typically pleased with their results. As a result, even once COVID-19 becomes less of a clear-and-present danger, the virtual dressing room industry appears to retain staying strength. Interestingly, the industry around virtual dressing rooms are expected to be worth $10 billion by 2027.

Virtual Dressing Rooms: How They Work?

The video capture of the individual who will be trying on the virtual item is the first step in the virtual dressing room procedure. A smartphone is frequently used as recording equipment. A smartphone is an appropriate vehicle since it has both a camera and a screen to display the AR picture of the person/body part wearing the modeled wearable object.

Human position estimation algorithms analyze the video and identify a number of important points or locators on the human body, allowing the app to grasp the person's contours, size, and geographical placement. These decisions are frequently made using AI deep learning processes.

Why Virtual Dressing Rooms Are A Great Addition?

The most apparent advantage of a virtual dressing room is that it allows customers to taste and model things from a distance. However, in order for this to be profitable, the augmented reality rendering must be realistic enough to be usable. A virtual dressing room is a failure if the user feels uncomfortable with the picture they're viewing.

Fortunately, engineers and developers are dedicating a significant amount of time and money to the science of capturing the human body and portraying it in a virtual world. We receive the benefits of that research and innovation, even if virtual dressing rooms aren't the most significant or profitable use of these processes.

The Future Of The Virtual Dressing Rooms

With their increasing prominence, Virtual Dressing rooms are a thing of the present and can be seen used across several industries. Currently, the future looks really bright too!